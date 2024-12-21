IEA can learn from Syria’s al-Sharaa: Khalilzad

Former US envoy for Afghanistan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Saturday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) can learn from Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of Syria’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, on how to join the mainstream international system.

He noted on X that the US bounty for the arrest of Ahmad al-Sharaa is being removed.

“Others in similar circumstances can learn from Ahmad al Shara how to join the mainstream international system. Are the Taliban paying attention?” he said.

Ahmad al-Sharaa has said that there are many differences between them and the Islamic Emirate.

He has said that he will not prevent the education of women and girls, respect the rights of minorities and will launch an inclusive political process.