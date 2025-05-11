IEA to establish ministry for usurped land reclamation

The Ministry of Justice said on Sunday that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate has issued a decree to establish a new ministry under the name of usurped land reclamation.

Currently, the work of reclamation of usurped land is being carried out by a commission.

The commission said in a press conference that 49.7 million acres of usurped land have been identified across the country, of which 3.9 million acres have been reclaimed.

Officials of the commission stated that 36 residential townships in Kabul have been assessed and decisions have been issued on 13 of them.

According to officials, people who have purchased land in illegal townships have all their rights reserved with the commission and only township owners are considered as usurpers.

They also stated that 370,000 acres of land have been allocated for the Kabul New City project and that currently, four companies are involved in this project.