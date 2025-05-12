Latest News
Remote village in Balkh Province lacks basic living essentials
Villagers say they have repeatedly appealed to the authorities to bring services to their village so that development can take place.
Set amongst vast crags of the Hindu Kush Mountains in the northern Balkh province of Afghanistan is Taralai, a remote village that is home to about 70 families.
For these families, living in sub-zero temperatures through winter and scorching heat through summer, life has pretty much stayed the same for generations as basic modern services have not yet reached them.
Without basic services, these residents collect water from the mountain streams during the day, using donkeys to transport their containers, while children roam the dusty tracks summer and winter as school is a distant dream.
Without any schools, healthcare facilities or any other basic service, life for these villagers is extremely challenging.
Their village of mud houses blends in with its surroundings and has withstood the test of time but residents are becoming increasingly frustrated over the lack of services.
They say access to clean drinking water is one of their main priorities, along with education facilities for their children and healthcare services for the sick.
However, so far nothing has been done for them, they say.
According to them, their calls for help have gone unheard and instead they are struggling to eke out a living in order to cover their basic costs.
OCHA warns of intensifying water crisis in Afghanistan
OCHA noted that while some areas of Afghanistan have seen rainfall approaching average levels, overall precipitation remains significantly below normal.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has issued a warning about the worsening water crisis in Afghanistan, citing below-average rainfall across much of the country.
In a recent report, OCHA noted that while some areas of Afghanistan have seen rainfall approaching average levels, overall precipitation remains significantly below normal.
Snowmelt volumes in most river basins are also lower than average and continuing to decline—further aggravating the water shortage.
OCHA highlighted that data from the Agricultural Stress Index (ASI) indicates markedly reduced vegetation growth in many regions, signaling the onset of drought conditions.
The agency also reported that soil moisture at root depth is critically low in most parts of the country, with the exception of some northern and northeastern provinces.
This poses serious concerns for agricultural productivity.
OCHA added that land surface temperatures across Afghanistan are above average, apart from limited areas in the northeastern provinces.
Forecasts suggest that above-average temperatures and below-normal rainfall are likely to persist in the coming months.
These conditions, the report warns, are expected to intensify the water crisis, leading to further declines in crop yields and damaging pasturelands vital for livestock.
As of March, this year, the provinces of Faryab and Jawzjan in northern Afghanistan have been identified as the most severely affected by reduced precipitation and rising temperatures. Other areas at critical risk include Helmand in the south, Herat in the west, Kunduz in the northeast, and Nangarhar in the east.
Afghanistan has been grappling with severe drought and declining rainfall for several consecutive years.
The prolonged droughts have depleted water supplies across the country, including in major urban centers, leaving many communities with limited access to safe drinking water.
The country is also increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, including flash floods, and remains one of the most climate-vulnerable nations in the world—despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.
Uzbekistan sends agricultural aid to Afghanistan
The aid includes 20 tons of rice seed, five tons of cotton seed, and 1.3 tons of vegetable seeds.
Uzbekistan has delivered a shipment of agricultural assistance to Afghanistan, consisting of improved seed, which was officially handed over to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Islamic Emirate at the Hairatan port.
Officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock took delivery of the consignment on Sunday during an official ceremony at Hairatan in Balkh province.
According to the Ministry, the aid includes 20 tons of rice seed, five tons of cotton seed, and 1.3 tons of vegetable seeds.
Misbahuddin Mustaeen, Director of Grains at the Ministry, stated during the ceremony that the seeds will be distributed to the agricultural departments of the provinces of Jawzjan, Kunduz, Takhar, Balkh, Samangan, and Baghlan for research and augmentation purposes.
He added that in the near future, agricultural tools and machinery are also expected to be sent by Uzbekistan.
According to him, these contributions are part of the commitments made by Uzbek officials during the recent visit of Afghanistan’s Minister of Agriculture to Tashkent.
IEA urges France to reopen its embassy in Kabul
Shaheen emphasized to the French diplomat that “it would be better for France to reactivate its political presence in Kabul.”
Suhail Shaheen, Acting Head of the Afghan Embassy in Qatar, has called on France to reopen its embassy in Kabul.
According to the embassy the request was made during a meeting between Shaheen and Jean-Marie Chau, the French Charge d’Affaires for Afghanistan and that the two sides discussed a range of issues including the political situation, bilateral relations, humanitarian assistance, and cooperation in preserving Afghanistan’s cultural heritage.
Shaheen emphasized to the French diplomat that “it would be better for France to reactivate its political presence in Kabul.”
France closed its embassy in Kabul following the return of the Islamic Emirate to power in August 2021.
