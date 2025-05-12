IEA urges France to reopen its embassy in Kabul

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday instructed government employees to refrain from making comments or statements that could hurt a country.

Addressing a graduation ceremony of government employees who passed a specialized diplomacy training course, Muttaqi warned that such negative comments would also harm the Islamic Emirate.

“Try to be careful with your pen. Be careful with your tongue so that no Muslim, no neighbor, no country is hurt. Avoid harming the system and yourself. Sometimes, there are shots that then come back to the hitter. You have to be very careful in this matter. Whatever you say, you have to think about whether it is permissible in Islam? Will it not end up harming another Muslim?”

Muttaqi also emphasized that Afghanistan will not progress if fundamental steps are not taken in the academic field.

“If we do not take steps in the academic field, do not educate ourselves, do not work hard, do not know about the world conditions, do not know about the customs of the homeland, do not know about our past history, we cannot build our future. We need a lot of work in our home and each department needs a professional. If you gather all the members of your family, you cannot treat a child with fever until you see a doctor. You cannot build a bulb. You cannot make clothes. Therefore, every field has its own professional and this society needs them,” he said.

Muttaqi also called on the graduates to strive to enhance their knowledge and to guide the future path of Afghanistan towards development.