Uzbekistan sends agricultural aid to Afghanistan

Uzbekistan has delivered a shipment of agricultural assistance to Afghanistan, consisting of improved seed, which was officially handed over to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Islamic Emirate at the Hairatan port.

Officials from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock took delivery of the consignment on Sunday during an official ceremony at Hairatan in Balkh province.

According to the Ministry, the aid includes 20 tons of rice seed, five tons of cotton seed, and 1.3 tons of vegetable seeds.

Misbahuddin Mustaeen, Director of Grains at the Ministry, stated during the ceremony that the seeds will be distributed to the agricultural departments of the provinces of Jawzjan, Kunduz, Takhar, Balkh, Samangan, and Baghlan for research and augmentation purposes.

He added that in the near future, agricultural tools and machinery are also expected to be sent by Uzbekistan.

According to him, these contributions are part of the commitments made by Uzbek officials during the recent visit of Afghanistan’s Minister of Agriculture to Tashkent.