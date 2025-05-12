OCHA warns of intensifying water crisis in Afghanistan

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has issued a warning about the worsening water crisis in Afghanistan, citing below-average rainfall across much of the country.

In a recent report, OCHA noted that while some areas of Afghanistan have seen rainfall approaching average levels, overall precipitation remains significantly below normal.

Snowmelt volumes in most river basins are also lower than average and continuing to decline—further aggravating the water shortage.

OCHA highlighted that data from the Agricultural Stress Index (ASI) indicates markedly reduced vegetation growth in many regions, signaling the onset of drought conditions.

The agency also reported that soil moisture at root depth is critically low in most parts of the country, with the exception of some northern and northeastern provinces.

This poses serious concerns for agricultural productivity.

OCHA added that land surface temperatures across Afghanistan are above average, apart from limited areas in the northeastern provinces.

Forecasts suggest that above-average temperatures and below-normal rainfall are likely to persist in the coming months.

These conditions, the report warns, are expected to intensify the water crisis, leading to further declines in crop yields and damaging pasturelands vital for livestock.

As of March, this year, the provinces of Faryab and Jawzjan in northern Afghanistan have been identified as the most severely affected by reduced precipitation and rising temperatures. Other areas at critical risk include Helmand in the south, Herat in the west, Kunduz in the northeast, and Nangarhar in the east.

Afghanistan has been grappling with severe drought and declining rainfall for several consecutive years.

The prolonged droughts have depleted water supplies across the country, including in major urban centers, leaving many communities with limited access to safe drinking water.

The country is also increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, including flash floods, and remains one of the most climate-vulnerable nations in the world—despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.