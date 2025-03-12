India says ‘special’ ties have been foundation of engagement with Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: )

China on Monday called on the international community to maintain engagement with the Islamic Emirate government of Afghanistan and to expand economic cooperation and humanitarian assistance with the country.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, China’s envoy to the UN Fu Cong said that while Afghanistan remains largely stable, with a steadily improving economy and dynamic external relations, the country also faces multiple challenges in humanitarian areas, development, terrorist threats, and women’s rights and interests.

He said maintaining the engagement momentum with the Afghan government was important.

“Last year saw an increasing number of countries conducting dialogue and cooperation with the interim government, lending strong support to the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan.

“China supports the international community in cementing mutual trust with the interim government and addressing each other’s concerns through dialogue. China reiterates that the Council should reinstate its package of exemptions to the travel ban imposed on the relevant personnel of the Afghan interim government, and timely adjust the 1988 sanctions regime, so as to facilitate the external engagement of the interim government.”

He stated that major traditional donors have abruptly paused or reduced their aid to Afghanistan, which has had a serious impact on the country’s healthcare, education, and food and agriculture systems. This had made “the already difficult life of the Afghan people even more precarious.

“We call on traditional donors, especially those historically responsible for the problems of the country, to resume and increase their aid to Afghanistan and desist from using humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip to exert political pressure.”

Fu pointed out that while the country’s economy grew by 2.7% last year, the economic foundation remained shaky and that “potential for development is yet to be unlocked.

“It is necessary that all parties continue bilateral, multilateral, and regional cooperation in support of Afghanistan’s economic recovery, including rebuilding its banking system and provide more resources for its development.”

Fu also called for Afghanistan’s foreign reserves to be unfrozen and returned immediately.

On the issue of guaranteeing the fundamental rights and interests of all Afghan people, Fu said: “The morality law promulgated by Afghanistan has been widely scrutinized.

“We hope that the Afghan side will take the legitimate international concerns seriously and effectively respect women’s equal rights to education, employment, and public life. Having said that, it is important to note that women’s rights and interests are not the only problem facing the country, still less a root cause of its current challenges.

“There is a need to support its economic and social development as a way to create favorable conditions for women’s rights and interests, while guiding Afghanistan to shift its policies through dialogue.”

On countering terrorism, he said: “China calls on the interim government to continue countering all terrorist forces, including Daesh, Al-Qaida, and ETIM/TIP, to eradicate the breeding ground for terrorism.

“All countries should abandon their geopolitical calculation and ideological biases and reject double standards and selectivity to safeguard the greater good of international counter-terrorism cooperation,” he said.

In conclusion, he said that China remains committed to respecting the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, respecting the independent choice of the Afghan people, and respecting the religious beliefs and national customs of the country.

“China never interferes in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, never pursues any selfish gains in Afghanistan, and never seeks to build a so-called sphere of influence.

“China has always been action-oriented in supporting the country’s peace, stability, development, and prosperity. We stand ready to work with all sides to strengthen Council unity and consensus to make greater contributions to addressing the Afghan issue.”