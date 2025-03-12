Latest News
IEA dispels Pakistan’s remarks on Daesh in Afghanistan as ‘baseless’
“The Islamic Emirate has control over the entire geography of the country, and there is no unauthorized activity here, nor is it allowed,” said Fitrat.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said Wednesday that the recent remarks to the United Nations Security Council by Pakistan’s envoy to the UN on Afghanistan not being able to control Daesh was “baseless” and that certain parties use such meetings to vent their frustrations.
Fitrat said Afghanistan is a secure country and no unauthorized activities are permitted.
He also stated that Afghanistan’s absence from UN meetings has led to certain countries being able to present a distorted image of the country.
“Unfortunately, different parties use such meetings to vent their frustrations over Afghanistan and try to present a distorted image of the country. The reality is that Afghanistan is a secure country with a unified government in power.
He added: “Another issue is that the United Nations should recognize Afghanistan’s seat, so that correct judgments can be made in these meetings and no one is provided with an opportunity for malicious propaganda.”
At the UNSC meeting, Pakistan’s envoy to the UN Munir Akram said the IEA has not been very successful in curbing Daesh and that the group has become a serious challenge for Afghanistan’s rulers.
Akram emphasized that the presence of over 20 terrorist groups in Afghanistan poses a threat to the entire region and the world.
He also added that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is active in Afghanistan with about 6,000 fighters and acts as an umbrella for terrorist groups in the region.
However, some experts believe that Pakistan is pursuing a political and security agenda and is using its claim of fighting terrorism to achieve its own objectives.
Tahawol: Discussion on President Donald Trump’s letter to Iran
India says ‘special’ ties have been foundation of engagement with Afghanistan
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, told the UN Security Council this week that “special” people-to-people ties have been the “foundation” of India’s present-day engagement with Afghanistan.
Harish informed the UN Security Council meeting on the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) that at the beginning of this year, foreign secretary Vikram Misri met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, in Dubai.
“The two sides discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments. The Afghan side appreciated and thanked Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan. It was decided that India would consider engaging
in development projects in the near future in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programs,” Harish said.
He also said that Delhi is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and has been actively engaged in regional and international efforts to maintain stability and peace in the country.
He added that India’s participation in UN meetings in Doha, the Moscow Format, and other fora are a “reflection of our efforts to secure peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.”
The envoy also stressed that since 2001, India has been committed to the rebuilding and reconstruction of Afghanistan.
“Our development partnership includes more than 500 projects spread across all provinces in Afghanistan,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate regards India as a “significant regional and economic partner” and has welcomed New Delhi’s stance toward Kabul.
China calls for more humanitarian aid, economic cooperation in Afghanistan
On the issue of guaranteeing the fundamental rights and interests of all Afghan people, Fu said: “The morality law promulgated by Afghanistan has been widely scrutinized.
China on Monday called on the international community to maintain engagement with the Islamic Emirate government of Afghanistan and to expand economic cooperation and humanitarian assistance with the country.
Addressing the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, China’s envoy to the UN Fu Cong said that while Afghanistan remains largely stable, with a steadily improving economy and dynamic external relations, the country also faces multiple challenges in humanitarian areas, development, terrorist threats, and women’s rights and interests.
He said maintaining the engagement momentum with the Afghan government was important.
“Last year saw an increasing number of countries conducting dialogue and cooperation with the interim government, lending strong support to the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan.
“China supports the international community in cementing mutual trust with the interim government and addressing each other’s concerns through dialogue. China reiterates that the Council should reinstate its package of exemptions to the travel ban imposed on the relevant personnel of the Afghan interim government, and timely adjust the 1988 sanctions regime, so as to facilitate the external engagement of the interim government.”
He stated that major traditional donors have abruptly paused or reduced their aid to Afghanistan, which has had a serious impact on the country’s healthcare, education, and food and agriculture systems. This had made “the already difficult life of the Afghan people even more precarious.
“We call on traditional donors, especially those historically responsible for the problems of the country, to resume and increase their aid to Afghanistan and desist from using humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip to exert political pressure.”
Fu pointed out that while the country’s economy grew by 2.7% last year, the economic foundation remained shaky and that “potential for development is yet to be unlocked.
“It is necessary that all parties continue bilateral, multilateral, and regional cooperation in support of Afghanistan’s economic recovery, including rebuilding its banking system and provide more resources for its development.”
Fu also called for Afghanistan’s foreign reserves to be unfrozen and returned immediately.
“We hope that the Afghan side will take the legitimate international concerns seriously and effectively respect women’s equal rights to education, employment, and public life. Having said that, it is important to note that women’s rights and interests are not the only problem facing the country, still less a root cause of its current challenges.
“There is a need to support its economic and social development as a way to create favorable conditions for women’s rights and interests, while guiding Afghanistan to shift its policies through dialogue.”
On countering terrorism, he said: “China calls on the interim government to continue countering all terrorist forces, including Daesh, Al-Qaida, and ETIM/TIP, to eradicate the breeding ground for terrorism.
“All countries should abandon their geopolitical calculation and ideological biases and reject double standards and selectivity to safeguard the greater good of international counter-terrorism cooperation,” he said.
In conclusion, he said that China remains committed to respecting the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, respecting the independent choice of the Afghan people, and respecting the religious beliefs and national customs of the country.
“China never interferes in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, never pursues any selfish gains in Afghanistan, and never seeks to build a so-called sphere of influence.
“China has always been action-oriented in supporting the country’s peace, stability, development, and prosperity. We stand ready to work with all sides to strengthen Council unity and consensus to make greater contributions to addressing the Afghan issue.”
