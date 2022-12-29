Health
Indian maker of syrup linked to death of children in Uzbekistan halts production
India’s drug regulator said on Thursday that it had inspected Marion Biotech’s production facility and promised more action based on the probe report after the company’s cough syrup was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan.
A legal representative of Marion Biotech said the Indian maker of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics regretted the deaths and the company has halted production of the Dok-1 Max syrup, Reuters reported.
The drug regulator reviewed the company’s Noida facility in the Uttar Pradesh state and is in regular touch with its Uzbekistan counterpart, the Indian health ministry said in a statement.
“The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh for testing,” the ministry said.
Uzbekistan’s health ministry said on Wednesday that at least 18 children in Samarkand city died after consuming the syrup manufactured by the Indian drugmaker.
Another child, a one-year-old, died after being given the syrup for five days, Uzbek news website report.uz said on Thursday, citing the Qashqadaryo regional prosecutor’s office.
Officials in the Samarkand region had initially not reported the deaths to the ministry, the report added, citing Health Minister Bekhzod Musayevand.
Seven employees were dismissed by the Uzbek ministry following a probe into the matter, and “disciplinary measures” were taken against some specialists. The Doc-1 Max tablets and syrups have also been withdrawn from all pharmacies, the Uzbek ministry added in its statement on Wednesday.
The syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists, the Uzbekistan ministry said.
India’s Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers issued an order on Thursday, laying out specifications to regulate the sale of ethylene glycol from the end of March.
The incident follows another similar one in Gambia, where deaths of at least 70 children had been linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The Indian government and also the company, however, have since denied the allegations.
India is known as the ‘pharmacy of the world,’ and has doubled its pharmaceutical exports over the last decade, touching $24.5 billion in the last fiscal year.
Health
Millions of Afghan children inoculated against measles, polio in nationwide campaign
Millions of Afghan children have been vaccinated during the first nationwide integrated measles and polio campaign in Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) came to power in August 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday.
Afghanistan has vaccinated 5.36 million nine- to 59-month old children against measles while 6.1 million infants to 59-month-olds received oral polio vaccine during the vaccination drive held from 26 November to 12 December.
Based on the data from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health Expanded Programme on Immunization, the campaign covered 329 districts in all 34 provinces of the country – with 4,341 vaccination teams of four members on each team.
“It warms my heart that we were able to protect Afghan children from measles and polio as we enter the harsh winter season in the country”, said Luo Dapeng, the World Health Organization Representative in Afghanistan.
“I thank all the health workers, partners and donors who made this possible”.
Measles is a dangerous disease, with complications that can include severe diarrhea and dehydration; pneumonia, ear and eye complications; encephalitis or swelling of the brain; and death.
This year, many outbreaks were reported in Afghanistan, mostly among children under age five.
There is no specific treatment for measles and the only reliable protection from measles is vaccination.
“While measles is highly contagious, it is also a preventable disease”, said Dapeng. “We must not lose the decades of progress we have achieved in immunizing and protecting Afghan children”.
As of November, 5,484 cases were confirmed, with approximately 300 deaths attributed to measles infection.
Prior to the nationwide drive, a series of subnational measles immunization campaigns were conducted in 141 districts covering approximately three million children.
“The measles vaccine is safe and has been in use for more than 50 years”, the senior WHO official said.
“The benefits of vaccination are clear, as evidence shows measles vaccination saved over 23 million lives worldwide over the past 20-year period”.
WHO and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) supported the measles campaign in Afghanistan with vaccine procurement and delivery and the development of immunization guidelines and communication materials.
The UN agencies also helped to build the capacity of health workers to manage and implement the drive and ensure that all eligible children are protected through safe and effective vaccines for measles and polio, WHO reported.
Health
Italy commits €6 million to improve access to health care in Afghanistan
The Government of Italy has allocated €6 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) in Afghanistan to improve people’s access to health services in primary and secondary health care facilities in five provinces.
The provinces are Helmand, Kandahar, Nimroz, Zabul and Uruzgan.
While health care facilities across Afghanistan are closing or facing significant resource shortages, health needs are increasing rapidly, WHO said.
The complexity and severity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has increased the number of people in need of health assistance by 16%, from 24.3 million in 2022 to a projected 28.3 million in 2023.
Through the funding received from the Italian government, WHO will conduct life-saving health interventions at the primary and secondary levels in the southern region of the country to reduce avoidable deaths from disease.
“Italy’s contribution to Afghanistan is crucial for WHO to further strengthen primary and secondary health care services in vulnerable communities,” says Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan.
“This strategic support will also reinforce the preparedness and response capacities of public hospitals for future outbreaks and health emergencies.”
Natalia Quintavalle, Ambassador of Italy to Afghanistan, added, “We are strongly committed to further enhancing health care service delivery in under-served areas for the people of Afghanistan.”
She added that, “Italy is committed to working with WHO to enhance health care services and build a healthier future for all Afghans”.
With the funding from Italy, WHO will support 31 health facilities targeting more than 221 889 beneficiaries from the under-served population. These facilities are spread out across 25 districts and 31 main villages.
Moreover, WHO will ensure mainstreaming of gender equity and human rights dimensions across all activities. The focus will be on adopting an equitable approach that leaves no one behind to address multiple vulnerabilities based on gender, age, ethnicity and other social stratifications.
Health
Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in Afghanistan
The ministry of public health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in cooperation with relevant international agencies launched the last round of the polio vaccination campaign for this year.
The ministry said in a statement that the campaign will be launched in 242 high risk districts of 26 provinces of Afghanistan targeting nearly seven million children under the age of five.
According to the ministry in the east region, the campaign will be rolled out one week later in that region as it comes close on the heels of the previous campaign.
In 2022, nine rounds of polio vaccination campaigns including six national and three regional were carried out this year.
“Each campaign has brought Afghanistan closer to interrupting the transmission of the virus,” read the statement.
Afghanistan is now closer to polio eradication than ever before.
“This year, to date, two polio cases, one in Paktika and one in Kunar, have been reported. This is a significant reduction compared to 56 polio cases in 2020 and four cases in 2021,” read the statement.
Dr. Qalandar Ebad, the Minister of Public called on the nation to respect health workers who are working to save the lives of children.
“The people, especially parents, should respect the efforts of the vaccination teams that save the life of their children, (and save them) from deadly and permanently paralyzing polio disease by administering two drops of the vaccine,” Ebad said.
The Minister also called on people to cooperate with vaccination teams so children get vaccinated.
“Parents should present children under the age of five to the vaccinators to be vaccinated so that they are protected from the disease,” the Minister added.
Polio is a viral disease that has no cure and can only be prevented by vaccination. The disease is mostly prevalent in children and can cause permanent paralysis or even death.
Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries where polio is endemic.
The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan calls on all local officials, community elders, influencers, scholars, and parents to cooperate with vaccination teams in their communities for the successful implementation of this campaign so that no child will be paralyzed by the virus and this disease can be eradicated from Afghanistan forever.
