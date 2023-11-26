Regional
Indian tunnel rescue set to take much longer after drill damaged
Rescuing 41 workers trapped in a highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas for two weeks will take much longer than previously hoped as rescuers are switching to manual drilling following damage to machinery, officials said on Saturday.
The heavy drill brought in to break through nearly 60 meters of debris was damaged on Friday and was being pulled out entirely, government officials said, adding the last 10-15 meters would have to be broken with hand-held power tools.
The men, construction workers from some of India’s poorest states, have been stuck in the 4.5-km tunnel being built in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12. Authorities have said they are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines, Reuters reported.
A heavy drill machine, called an auger, which got damaged after hitting an obstacle on Friday, broke while being pulled out of the 47-meter pipe inserted to bring out the trapped workers.
Pushkar Singh Dhami, chief minister of Uttarakhand state said on Saturday the damaged drilling machine would be taken out by Sunday morning, allowing manual drilling to start.
Syed Ata Hasnain, a member of the National Disaster Management Authority which is overseeing rescue efforts, said the operation was becoming “more complex” and the process would become slower, compared to when the auger was used to drill.
“We have to strengthen our brothers stuck inside. We need to monitor their psychological state, because this operation can go on for a very long time,” he said, without giving a timeline.
On Saturday morning the trapped workers, all migrants, were “very worried”, said Sunita Hembrom, whose brother-in-law Birendra Kishku, 39, is in the tunnel.
“My brother in law told me that he hasn’t eaten any food since yesterday. We are very worried,” she said.
Authorities have not said what caused the tunnel collapse, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.
The tunnel did not have an emergency exit and was built through a geological fault, a member of a panel of experts investigating the disaster said on Friday on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.
A rescue mission is currently underway at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand to free 41 workers who are stuck inside following a landslide.
The rescue plan involves pushing a pipe wide enough to pull the trapped men out on wheeled stretchers. Rescue workers rehearsed the evacuation by going into the pipe and being pulled out on stretchers, a video clip provided by the authorities showed.
A second plan to drill vertically from atop the hill is also being pursued and the drilling machines are being assembled, the statement said.
The men have been getting cooked food since a larger lifeline pipe was pushed through earlier this week and the statement said they were sent 200 rotis or Indian round flat bread, lentils and vegetable curry.
More than a dozen doctors, including psychiatrists, have been at the site, talking to the men and monitoring their health.
They have been advised to do light yoga exercises, walk around in the 2-km space they have been confined to, and to keep speaking to each other. Rohit Gondwal, a psychiatrist, said they were also considering sending in playing cards and board games.
The collapsed tunnel is on the Char Dham pilgrimage route, one of the most ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
It aims to link four key Hindu pilgrimage sites with 890 km of two-lane road, at a cost of $1.5 billion.
Regional
Israel and Hamas to start four-day truce on Friday
Israel and Hamas will start a four-day truce on Friday morning with the first batch of Israeli hostages released later that day, mediators in Qatar said, Reuters reported.
The agreement – the first in a brutal, near seven-week-old war – would begin at 7 a.m. local time and involve a comprehensive ceasefire in north and south Gaza, a spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry said.
Aid would start flowing into Gaza, Israeli hostages would be freed at 4 p.m. and it was expected that Palestinians would be released from Israeli jails as part of the deal, ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told reporters in Doha.
Hamas – who had been expected to declare a truce with Israel a day earlier on Thursday only for negotiations to drag on – confirmed on its Telegram channel that all hostilities from its forces would cease.
Israel has received an initial list of hostages to be released from Gaza, planned to take place after a ceasefire with Hamas takes hold on Friday, the Israeli prime minister’s office said on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Israel launched its war in Gaza after gunmen from Hamas burst across the border fence, killing 1,200 people and seizing about 240 hostages on Oct. 7, according to Israeli tallies.
Since then, more than 14,000 Gazans have been killed by Israeli bombardment, around 40% of them children, according to health authorities in the Hamas-ruled territory.
Israel has said the truce could last beyond the initial four days as long as the militants free at least 10 hostages per day. A Palestinian source has said a second wave of releases could see as many as 100 hostages go free by the end of November.
Both sides have said they will go back to fighting once the truce is over.
Regional
U.S. forces carry out series of strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq
The United States carried out two series of strikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed militants, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, in the first publicly reported U.S. responses in Iraq to dozens of recent attacks against troops in the region, Reuters reported.
Until this week, the United States had been reluctant to retaliate in Iraq because of the delicate political situation there.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has limited control over the Iranian-backed militias, whose support he needed to win power a year ago and who now form a powerful bloc in his governing coalition.
The strike on Tuesday evening targeted two facilities in Iraq, the U.S. military said in a statement.
“The strikes were in direct response to the attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces by Iran and Iran-backed groups,” the statement said.
The strike by fighter aircraft targeted and destroyed a Kataeb Hezbollah operations center and a Kataeb Hezbollah Command and Control node near Al Anbar and Jurf al Saqr, south of Baghdad, a U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah militia is a powerful armed faction with close ties to Iran, read the report.
The official said there were Kataeb Hezbollah personnel present, but an assessment was ongoing about casualties.
About 24 hours earlier, U.S. forces were attacked at an air base west of Baghdad and a U.S. military AC-130 aircraft responded in self-defense, killing a number of Iranian-backed militants, U.S. officials said.
Ain al-Asad air base was attacked by a close-range ballistic missile that resulted in eight injuries and minor damage to infrastructure, two U.S. officials said.
The United States had so far limited its response to the 66 attacks against its forces in Iraq and neighboring Syria, claimed by Iran-aligned Iraqi militia groups, to three separate sets of strikes in Syria, Reuters reported.
At least 62 U.S. personnel have suffered minor injuries or traumatic brain injuries in the attacks.
The attacks began on Oct. 17 and have been linked by Iraqi militia groups to U.S. support for Israel in its bombardment of Gaza following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.
The attacks against U.S. targets have ended a year-long unilateral truce that Iraqi factions, some formed in the aftermath of the 2003 U.S. invasion to fight U.S. troops and others in 2014 to fight Islamic State, declared with Washington.
Social media accounts linked to Iran-aligned Iraqi militias published a statement in the name of the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” mourning a member who they said had been killed in battle against U.S. forces on Tuesday, without elaborating.
His killing is the first reported casualty in Iraq linked to the Gaza war, which has drawn in other factions in Iran’s network of regional militias, known as the Axis of Resistance, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
The United States has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq on a mission it says aims to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swaths of both countries before being defeated.
Regional
Turkish cargo ship with 12 crew sinks in Black Sea
A Turkish cargo ship with 12 crew onboard sank off Turkey’s Black Sea coast during a storm on Sunday and authorities have been unable to make contact with the crew, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday.
The captain of the Turkish-flagged Kafkametler had reported on Sunday morning that the ship was drifting toward a breakwater off Eregli, in northwest Turkey’s Zonguldak province, the provincial governor’s office said earlier.
Yerlikaya said the ship sank after hitting the breakwater. The region was hit by powerful storms on Sunday and the governor’s office said the bad weather prevented air and sea vessels from carrying out searches.
“When the adverse weather conditions improve, search and rescue activities will start immediately,” Yerlikaya told reporters.
Indian tunnel rescue set to take much longer after drill damaged
Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket passes launch rehearsal -ESA
Pakistan’s Supreme Court to hear plea against forceful eviction of Afghans
Afghanistan, Iran form joint working group over water rights
Hamas frees more Israelis and Thais in temporary truce
Afghanistan’s Bayat Power the Proud Winner of Asian Power Award 2023
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional List A Tournament 2023 gets underway
Afghan athlete wins gold at World Bodybuilding Championships
Messi wins record eighth Ballon d’Or for best player in the world
Iranian president Raisi says Israel ‘crossed redlines’ in Gaza
Tahawol: Criticism from UN’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations reviewed
Tahawol: Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of favoring TTP
Saar: UN’s demand from Pakistan over Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s demands from UN discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
U.S. forces carry out series of strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq
-
World4 days ago
Israel, Hamas agree deal for release of Gaza hostages, truce
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan to tour India for three-match T20I series in January
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN to hold meeting on Afghanistan in near future
-
Sport4 days ago
Kuwait beats Afghanistan 4-0 in World Cup bid
-
Latest News4 days ago
Washington ‘working closely’ with Islamabad over Afghans waiting for US visas
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan-bound containers remain stuck at Karachi port
-
World3 days ago
Fiery Rainbow Bridge car crash at US-Canada border kills 2; terrorism ruled out