IPL: Third week of action

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2023)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is by far the biggest T20 tournament in cricket and the 16th season continues this week with a full roster of matches across India – all of which can be streamed live on Ariana News.

This competition is unlike any other around and attracts the best in the sport.

Defending champions are Gujarat Titans who are currently sitting in 4th place on the points table.

This week, the match line up is as follows:

April 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Lucknow Super Giants

April 11: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians

April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals

April 13: Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat Titans

April 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals

April 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings

April 16: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders

April 16: Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals

Week two, which wrapped up on Saturday, was certainly one to remember after the Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a remarkable win in the second last match of the week.

Gujarat’s total of 204-4, in which Vijay Shankar blasted an unbeaten 63 from 24 balls (4×4, 5×6) looked impregnable when KKR needed 29 to win from the final over with just three wickets remaining.

Umesh Yadav took a single off the first ball leaving Rinku Singh with the ‘impossible’ task of hitting five sixes off the last five balls. But that’s exactly what happened with left arm seamer Yash Dayal (0-69) delivering three full tosses and two back-of-a-length slower balls, all of which disappeared into the stands.

KKR had won by three wickets – remarkably.

With the tournament in full swing, and teams furiously battling it out for the title, be sure to view live on Ariana News, as we livestream this exciting tournament.

