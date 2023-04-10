Featured
IPL: Third week of action
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is by far the biggest T20 tournament in cricket and the 16th season continues this week with a full roster of matches across India – all of which can be streamed live on Ariana News.
This competition is unlike any other around and attracts the best in the sport.
Defending champions are Gujarat Titans who are currently sitting in 4th place on the points table.
This week, the match line up is as follows:
April 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Lucknow Super Giants
April 11: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians
April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals
April 13: Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat Titans
April 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals
April 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings
April 16: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
April 16: Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals
Week two, which wrapped up on Saturday, was certainly one to remember after the Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a remarkable win in the second last match of the week.
Gujarat’s total of 204-4, in which Vijay Shankar blasted an unbeaten 63 from 24 balls (4×4, 5×6) looked impregnable when KKR needed 29 to win from the final over with just three wickets remaining.
Umesh Yadav took a single off the first ball leaving Rinku Singh with the ‘impossible’ task of hitting five sixes off the last five balls. But that’s exactly what happened with left arm seamer Yash Dayal (0-69) delivering three full tosses and two back-of-a-length slower balls, all of which disappeared into the stands.
KKR had won by three wickets – remarkably.
With the tournament in full swing, and teams furiously battling it out for the title, be sure to view live on Ariana News, as we livestream this exciting tournament.
CLICK HERE to watch all the matches live.
Featured
Greece arrests two Pakistani men with links to Iran for ‘planning attack’
Greek police told AFP they had arrested two young Pakistanis of Iranian origin over planned anti-Semitic attacks in central Athens, as Israel accused Tehran of being behind the plot.
Israel said it was a fresh attempt by arch-foe Iran “to promote terror against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad,” AFP reported.
“After the investigation of the suspects in Greece, the Mossad helped untangle the intelligence of the network, its operational methods and ties to Iran,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, referring to Israel’s national intelligence agency.
“As part of the investigation, it emerged that the infrastructure in Greece was part of a broad Iranian network, operated from Iran toward many countries,” a statement said.
Greek police spokeswoman Konstantina Dimoglidou told AFP the “mastermind” of the cell is “a Pakistani who lives outside Europe.”
A police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the person lived in Iran.
“After coordinated actions by the Greek police and the National Intelligence Service, a terrorist network was dismantled which, from abroad, was planning strikes against carefully selected targets on Greek territory,” a police statement said.
Police said the network had “already chosen the target of the attack” and were planning how to execute it, AFP reported.
Greece’s Jewish community numbers around 5,000.
The Greek police source told AFP the two Pakistanis of Iranian origin were aged 27 and 29 and were planning attacks on areas frequented by Israelis in central Athens.
The source said the men were targeting a building which houses a synagogue and a Jewish restaurant.
The mobile phones of the two arrested men had allowed investigators to capture conversations, videos and sketches of the places targeted, according to the same source.
The country has not been the target of any terrorist attacks in recent years.
Greek police said the suspects were trying to undermine state security and its “international relations.”
Featured
Afghanistan makes history after beating Pakistan in T20I series
Afghanistan made history on Sunday night when they beat long-time rival Pakistan in their second successive T20I match in Sharjah to win the series.
Sunday’s match saw Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 7 wickets with one ball remaining.
This is the first time in Afghanistan’s cricketing history that they have beaten Pakistan in an international series and as fans back home and across the world erupted with joy after a nail-biting last two overs, congratulations started pouring in.
Afghanistan Cricket Board said it was a “momentous occasion for Afghanistan cricket!”
The board said in a tweet that the team had “created history by securing their first-ever T20I series win over traditional rivals Pakistan. It’s a triumph of grit, courage, and teamwork.”
Rashid Khan’s squad did indeed show grit, courage and teamwork and after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan faced an early blow from Fazalhaq Farooqi who dismissed Saim Ayub for a duck on the second ball of the innings.
He then trapped Abdullah Shafique LBW on the very next delivery to take Afghanistan to a dream start. Pakistan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but Imad Wasim’s 64 not out off 57 and Shadab’s 32 off 25 took them to a respectable total.
Chasing a target of 131 runs, Afghanistan were calm and focused throughout the second innings but needing 30 runs off the last three overs, and 22 from the last two overs.
However Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi hit a six each off pace bowler Naseem Shah in the penultimate over to reduce the target to five runs. Zadran then hit the winning boundary off Zaman Khan’s last over to chase down the 131-run target with one ball to spare.
This was Afghanistan’s first bilateral T20I series against any of the top six teams — India, England, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.
They have previously won a T20I series each against the West Indies and Bangladesh and five in five against Zimbabwe.
Featured
Khalilzad slams ‘brutal’ but ‘failed’ regime in Iran
Former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday called the Iranian regime a “political and economic failure at home and a growing threat to the region and the world”.
In an interview with UK-based Iran International, Khalilzad said the Tehran regime has lost the support of the Iranian people.
Following up with a detailed tweet after the interview, the former envoy said the Iranian “regime rules through brutal suppression of those who back the Zan (women), Zendagi (life), and Azadi (freedom) movements.
Referring to the ongoing poisoning mystery, he said “many female students have been poisoned at school.”
He also lashed out and said: “Iran has become the capital of al-Qaeda, is determined to acquire nuclear weapons, and provides military support to Russia in its aggression in Ukraine.”
Khalilzad also stated that the Iranian regime “might well use al-Qaeda to target regime opponents abroad and former US officials it has declared it wants to kill.”
He said the Biden administration and US Congress needs to increase support for Iran’s democratic opposition, isolate Iran internationally, press allies to declare Iran’s special military unit, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as a terrorist organization, and downgrade relations with the regime by withdrawing their Ambassadors.
“We must increase sanctions, especially stopping the import of Iranian oil. We must also strengthen deterrence against potential Iranian aggression,” he said.
IPL: Third week of action
Tahawol: UNAMA’s performance in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Nearly 4,000 military vehicles repaired in past year: MoD
MoHE increases salaries of academic staff
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Bangladesh by 158 runs in first ODI
Tahawol: UNAMA’s performance in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operation discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan launching operation against terrorism
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Man with axe kills four at crèche in southern Brazil
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five runs
-
Regional4 days ago
Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers meet in China in restoration of diplomatic ties
-
Latest News3 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes another round of food aid to the needy in Kabul
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan, Iran economic ties boosted: officials
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders grab 81-run win over RCB
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden Afghanistan report mostly blames Trump for chaotic US withdrawal
-
Latest News3 days ago
Dozens of state vehicles collected from irresponsible people in western provinces