Kolkata’s Rinku hits five sixes in final over to win IPL thriller
Indian batsman Rinku Singh blasted five sixes on the final five balls as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down 205 to stun champions Gujarat Titans in an IPL thriller on Sunday.
The left-hander turned the chase on its head with an unbeaten 21-ball 48, after Kolkata slipped to 155-7 following Rashid Khan’s hat-trick at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
Kolkata needed 29 from the final over off Yash Dayal. Rinku took strike after Umesh Yadav’s single on the first ball to send five hits over the fence and silence a raucous home crowd.
The chase was set up by a 40-ball 83 by impact player Venkatesh Iyer, who put on a 100-run third-wicket stand with skipper Nitish Rana, who made 45.
“Tonight was another example that we will never give up as a team,” Iyer said after the three-wicket win. “The wicket was quite good to bat and I was just trying to execute my plans.”
Iyer, who came on in place of Suyash Sharma under the new impact player rule, fell to Alzarri Joseph and Rashid soon took over to claim his first Indian Premier League hat-trick.
Rashid, a champion leg-spinner who now has four hat-tricks in T20 cricket, went for a celebratory sprint after sending back Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur.
But little did Rashid know Rinku and Kolkata would have the last laugh.
“A tough game for us, especially as a captain,” said Rashid, standing in as skipper for the unwell Hardik Pandya. “That is what T20 is all about, it is about entertainment.”
After two straight wins, two-time champions Kolkata took second spot in the 10-team table, behind leaders Rajasthan Royals.
It was a first defeat of the season for Gujarat, who won the league in their debut campaign last year.
Earlier Gujarat’s Vijay Shankar smashed five sixes in his 24-ball 63 as Gujarat took 45 runs from the final two overs to reach 204-4.
Shankar stood out for Gujarat with his blitz and key partnerships including an unbeaten 51-run fifth-wicket stand with David Miller, who made two.
Rahane blitz helps Chennai floor Mumbai in IPL
Ajinkya Rahane hit the fastest fifty of the IPL season in 19 balls as Chennai Super Kings hammered Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Saturday.
In another show of destructive batting, England’s Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal powered Rajasthan Royals to the top of the table with a 57-run demolition of Delhi Capitals.
David Warner’s Delhi slumped to their third loss of the season despite the captain top-scoring with 65 and becoming the first overseas player to go past 6,000 IPL runs.
But Rahane stood out as the day’s best performer with his 27-ball 61 on debut for Chennai, guiding them to their target of 158 with 11 balls to spare at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, AFP reported.
“Me and Jinks (Ajinkya) spoke at the start of the season and I told him to play to his strengths, use your ability to manipulate the fields,” said CSK captain M.S. Dhoni.
“I told him to go and enjoy, don’t take stress and we’ll back you.”
Coming in after the fall of Devon Conway for a duck, Rahane tore into the Mumbai attack, which was without Jofra Archer after the England pace bowler was rested due to discomfort in his elbow.
Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said Archer, who returned to the team in the previous match after missing last season, not playing was “just a precaution”.
Rohit said the five-time champions need to be more “brave” in their upcoming matches.
Chennai’s England stars Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali missed out due to injuries and South Africans Dwaine Pretorius and Sisanda Magala made the team.
Ravindra Jadeja made an impression with his left-arm spin as he took the key wickets of Ishan Kishan (32), Cameron Green, out for 12 after an excellent caught and bowled, and Tilak Varma (22) to keep Mumbai to 157-8.
Jadeja, who was named man of the match, was ably supported by New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who returned figures of 2-28.
Tim David’s late cameo of 31 boosted Mumbai’s total but was still not enough to challenge the Chennai batting.
Rahane, who was signed by Chennai for his base price of $61,094 in the December auction, smashed seven fours and three sixes.
Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad made an unbeaten 40 to move to the top of the batting charts with 189 runs this season as he jumped over Buttler (152) and Warner (158).
First match of the day
In the first match of the day in Guwahati, last year’s runners-up Rajasthan posted 199-4 after an attacking 98-run opening stand between the left-handed Jaiswal (60) and Buttler (79).
Jaiswal struck five boundaries in the first over and Buttler soon took charge and, despite a middle-order stutter, took on the bowlers before Shimron Hetmyer hit an unbeaten 39.
New Zealand’s left-arm quick Trent Boult led the bowling charge with a double-wicket maiden to help restrict Delhi to 142-9 as Rajasthan bounced back from their previous loss.
“We are a long way off right now,” Delhi coach Ricky Ponting said.
“I can’t put my finger on why? We need to do a bit more soul searching as a group. We have to think about the players we are putting on the ground because what we have done so far hasn’t worked.”
Rajasthan, who won the first edition of the IPL in 2008 under late Australian great Shane Warne, have won two of their three matches.
IPL: Rajasthan Royals thrash Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs on Saturday in Match 11 of IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
This is their second win of the tournament while Delhi Capitals are winless after 3 matches this season.
The Royals hardly put a foot wrong after being put into bat by DC captain David Warner. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler set the tone for RR with a rapid 98-run stand for the opening wicket before Shimron Hetmyer gave the team the finishing touches to the innings.
Faced with a 201-run chase, DC needed something special from one of their batters but none of them could deliver. David Warner’s half-century counted for little as his poor strike rate piled on the pressure for his teammates.
However, Warner became the third batter after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to reach 6,000 runs in the IPL.
Lucknow win spin shootout to beat Hyderabad in IPL
Krunal Pandya’s 3-18 led a wounding spin attack for Lucknow Super Giants to outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad on a slow pitch during Friday’s five-wicket victory in the Indian Premier League.
The visitors wilted under a relentless 13 overs of spin and managed to cobble together just 121-8 after electing to bat first.
Veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra, who missed last year’s tournament, vindicated his return to the IPL with 2-23 in four overs on the slowest pitch of the season so far, AFP reported.
“I am happy to play a limited role for the side,” said Mishra, 40.
“There is less bounce on this black soil wicket, and that’s the beauty of different conditions in the IPL. We did well to win in these conditions.”
The Sunrisers tried hard to fight fire with fire but their own spin attack took too long to yield results with too small a total to defend.
Lucknow scored 127-5 in 16 overs and Pandya also shone with the bat, scoring 34 off 23 balls for the third wicket.
But it was his left-arm spin that sealed the win, with Mayank Agarwal sent back for eight and Aiden Markran falling for a golden duck during his debut as skipper on consecutive balls.
“We didn’t really have enough runs on the board. It wasn’t a great wicket for batting,” said Markram.
“We tried to fight and scrap as much as we could, but they bowled well as per the conditions. We didn’t have any momentum at all.”
Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi took 1-16 for Lucknow and now has six wickets in three outings.
He trails English teammate Mark Wood, who has eight wickets in two games but missed Friday’s match to illness.
Skipper KL Rahul anchored Lucknow’s innings with a sedate 35.
Hyderabad has now lost both its opening games and is languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table.
Lucknow leads the tournament with its second win in three games.
They next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, when flashy South African Quinton de Kock will hope to return after sitting out Friday’s home match.
