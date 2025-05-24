Iran completes 100 kilometers of border wall with Afghanistan

Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, announced on Friday that 100 kilometers of wall construction along Iran’s border with Afghanistan in Razavi Khorasan Province have been completed.

During a visit to inspect the ongoing border fortification project, Bagheri told IRNA news agency that the wall will be equipped with advanced electronic and intelligent surveillance systems. He stressed that the project is crucial for maintaining long-term security, curbing the smuggling of narcotics, goods, and fuel, and preventing the unauthorized entry of migrants into Iran.

Despite continued diplomatic engagement and cooperation with Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021, Iran has repeatedly voiced concerns about the rise in undocumented migration and drug trafficking along its eastern border.

The full plan envisions the construction of a 300-kilometer barrier along the Iran-Afghanistan border in Razavi Khorasan, consisting of a four-meter-high wall.