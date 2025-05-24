Position and power hold no value for a Muslim, says Chief of Army Staff

Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Chief of the Army Staff, says the aim of the Islamic Emirate’s jihad was not for positions, ranks, or seats of power but rather for the liberation of Afghanistan from the grip of American occupation and its allies.

Speaking at a gathering in Kabul on Saturday, Fitrat emphasized that the Islamic Emirate will spare no effort in serving the people.

“At the beginning of the jihad, the goal was that our Islamic homeland, Afghanistan, had been occupied by the Americans and their allies. Our Afghanistan had to be free and independent—an Afghanistan where all the people are Muslims and want an Islamic system and government. There must be an Islamic system here,” said Fitrat.

“Positions, ranks, and power hold absolutely no importance for a Muslim,” he added.

Other IEA officials also said that their uprising against the US occupation was aimed at establishing and strengthening an Islamic system in the country.

They emphasized that Afghanistan is now under unified leadership, and the entire population stands in solidarity with the current system of governance.

“Today, from east to west and north to south, Afghanistan has one leader, one flag, one command, and one voice… This is a great blessing witnessed by the history of Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, a number of tribal elders at the gathering also pledged their support for the Islamic Emirate.

This comes as Islamic Emirate officials, in their meetings with the public in the capital and provinces, consistently call for unity against the enemies of the Islamic system and urge citizens not to fall for the conspiracies of those opposed to the current regime.