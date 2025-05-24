NRC warns one million Afghans returned from Pakistan at risk if unsupported

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has issued a warning regarding the forced return of Afghan refugees and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

In a report published on Friday, the NRC stated that more than one million Afghans, most of whom have been forcibly returned from Pakistan, are facing widespread poverty and economic collapse.

“Since Pakistan first announced its “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan” in September 2023, more than one million Afghans have now returned—the majority of which were forced to—into a country already strained by economic collapse, widespread poverty, and protection challenges,” the report read.

The report further predicts that an estimated 600,000 additional returnees are anticipated in 2025.

According to the organization, over one million Afghan migrants were also forced to return from Iran in 2024 alone.

The Norwegian Refugee Council emphasized that Afghanistan has experienced the largest internal displacement crisis in Asia and is now facing one of the largest population displacements.

The report stated: ” The lack of employment opportunities, in particular, severely impacts returning Afghans’ ability to take steps towards supporting their families and integrating into communities, especially for female-headed households.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has stressed its commitment to addressing the problems of returnees and has called on both national and international donors and investors to assist in solving the issues faced by migrants.