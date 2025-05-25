India resumes issuing visas to Afghan nationals 

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is actively working to support the reintegration of Afghan refugees returning from neighboring countries by creating job opportunities and addressing their immediate needs.

During a recent meeting with Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNAMA’s Head of Mission, Roza Otunbayeva, emphasized the UN’s continued commitment to the Afghan people.

She stated that UNAMA is focused on not only providing basic living assistance but also developing employment opportunities for returnees to help ensure sustainable reintegration.

The meeting came amid a significant rise in the number of Afghan refugees returning from Iran and Pakistan, many of whom arrive in vulnerable conditions and require urgent support.

Both officials discussed the urgent needs of returnees and explored potential areas of cooperation to provide essential services and long-term solutions.

Naeem expressed appreciation for the UN’s support and urged UNAMA to continue its efforts in facilitating basic services for returning migrants, especially those lacking shelter, healthcare, and access to livelihoods.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted Otunbayeva reaffirming the UN’s dedication to standing with the Afghan people, stating: “UNAMA is working not only to provide essential living assistance but also to create viable employment opportunities for returnees.”

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has warned that the forced return of Afghan migrants from Pakistan has significantly strained Afghanistan’s already fragile infrastructure and service delivery capacity.

According to IFRC, more than one million Afghan migrants have returned—either voluntarily or through forced deportation—from Pakistan between 15 September 2023 and May 2025, entering the country through official crossings like Torkham, Spin Boldak, Ghulam Khan, and Badini, and informal border points.