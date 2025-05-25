UN agency warns of ‘critical outbreak’ of foot-and-mouth disease in Afghanistan

A critical outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is currently unfolding across Afghanistan, risking the lives of millions of cattle, sheep and goats, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations warned Sunday in a post on X.

The agency said the “virus spreads fast and herders are losing their livelihoods”.

The highly contagious viral disease is spreading rapidly among cattle, sheep, and goats, placing enormous pressure on the livestock sector — a key pillar of Afghanistan’s rural economy.

According to veterinary experts, several key factors are driving the outbreak, including: Open and porous borders; Frequent movement of livestock across provinces and regions; Changing climate conditions; Limited access to vaccines; Inadequate veterinary infrastructure; Environmental stress and weakened animal health.

The FAO is actively working with local veterinarians, herders, and communities to contain the disease and prevent further spread, the agency said.

In 2024, FAO successfully vaccinated over 800,000 cattle against FMD as part of its nationwide animal health campaign.

The organization is now intensifying its efforts to reach more at-risk areas and vulnerable livestock populations.

“Protecting livestock means protecting livelihoods,” said an FAO representative.

“This outbreak poses a serious threat to food security and rural incomes. We must act quickly to scale up vaccination, strengthen surveillance, and improve veterinary outreach.”

For millions of Afghan families who rely on livestock for income, food, and farming, halting the spread of FMD is not only a public health priority—it’s a lifeline.