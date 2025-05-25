Latest News
UN agency warns of ‘critical outbreak’ of foot-and-mouth disease in Afghanistan
The highly contagious viral disease is spreading rapidly among cattle, sheep, and goats, placing enormous pressure on the livestock sector
A critical outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is currently unfolding across Afghanistan, risking the lives of millions of cattle, sheep and goats, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations warned Sunday in a post on X.
The agency said the “virus spreads fast and herders are losing their livelihoods”.
The highly contagious viral disease is spreading rapidly among cattle, sheep, and goats, placing enormous pressure on the livestock sector — a key pillar of Afghanistan’s rural economy.
According to veterinary experts, several key factors are driving the outbreak, including: Open and porous borders; Frequent movement of livestock across provinces and regions; Changing climate conditions; Limited access to vaccines; Inadequate veterinary infrastructure; Environmental stress and weakened animal health.
The FAO is actively working with local veterinarians, herders, and communities to contain the disease and prevent further spread, the agency said.
In 2024, FAO successfully vaccinated over 800,000 cattle against FMD as part of its nationwide animal health campaign.
The organization is now intensifying its efforts to reach more at-risk areas and vulnerable livestock populations.
“Protecting livestock means protecting livelihoods,” said an FAO representative.
“This outbreak poses a serious threat to food security and rural incomes. We must act quickly to scale up vaccination, strengthen surveillance, and improve veterinary outreach.”
For millions of Afghan families who rely on livestock for income, food, and farming, halting the spread of FMD is not only a public health priority—it’s a lifeline.
UNAMA working to create job opportunities for returning Afghan refugees
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is actively working to support the reintegration of Afghan refugees returning from neighboring countries by creating job opportunities and addressing their immediate needs.
During a recent meeting with Mohammad Naeem, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNAMA’s Head of Mission, Roza Otunbayeva, emphasized the UN’s continued commitment to the Afghan people.
She stated that UNAMA is focused on not only providing basic living assistance but also developing employment opportunities for returnees to help ensure sustainable reintegration.
The meeting came amid a significant rise in the number of Afghan refugees returning from Iran and Pakistan, many of whom arrive in vulnerable conditions and require urgent support.
Both officials discussed the urgent needs of returnees and explored potential areas of cooperation to provide essential services and long-term solutions.
Naeem expressed appreciation for the UN’s support and urged UNAMA to continue its efforts in facilitating basic services for returning migrants, especially those lacking shelter, healthcare, and access to livelihoods.
A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted Otunbayeva reaffirming the UN’s dedication to standing with the Afghan people, stating: “UNAMA is working not only to provide essential living assistance but also to create viable employment opportunities for returnees.”
Meanwhile, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has warned that the forced return of Afghan migrants from Pakistan has significantly strained Afghanistan’s already fragile infrastructure and service delivery capacity.
According to IFRC, more than one million Afghan migrants have returned—either voluntarily or through forced deportation—from Pakistan between 15 September 2023 and May 2025, entering the country through official crossings like Torkham, Spin Boldak, Ghulam Khan, and Badini, and informal border points.
Agriculture ministry convenes meeting to tackle Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreak
In response to the recent outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) across central Afghanistan and several provinces, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock convened a high-level coordination meeting with national and international partners, government agencies, and members of the agriculture sector.
The meeting aimed to establish joint strategies to contain the spread of the highly contagious animal disease and mitigate its impact on the livestock sector.
Deputy Minister Sadr Azam Osmani warned of the serious economic consequences if the outbreak is not brought under control.
“FMD is one of the greatest threats to Afghanistan’s livestock industry,” he said.
“Uncontrolled, it could inflict severe damage on the national economy. Close cooperation from international and local partners is vital.”
Mokhtar Mohseni, Head of Animal Health at the Ministry, emphasized that the disease, while previously present at lower levels, has now spread significantly.
“This is not just the government’s responsibility—it requires coordinated action from all partners,” he said, noting that both short- and long-term response plans have been developed and are underway with the support of key stakeholders.
FMD is a viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs.
It causes fever, painful lesions, and excessive salivation, particularly in cattle and pigs. If left unchecked, the disease can lead to severe losses in the livestock sector, which plays a critical role in Afghanistan’s rural economy.
India resumes issuing visas to Afghan nationals
The updated visa policy includes categories for artists, cultural figures, investors, sportspersons, and family members of Indian citizens or students.
India has resumed issuing visas to Afghan nationals across multiple categories — such as student, business, medical, and entry — after suspending the issuance of visas after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regained power in August 2021.
The updated visa policy, reflected on India’s official visa portal, includes categories for artists, cultural figures, investors, sportspersons, and family members of Indian citizens or students.
This move signals a gradual re-engagement with Afghanistan under IEA rule.
India had previously suspended visa services due to security concerns and only offered limited emergency visas.
The policy change follows recent diplomatic efforts, including talks between Indian and IEA officials about facilitating Afghan students and patients traveling to India.
