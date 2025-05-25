Agriculture ministry convenes meeting to tackle Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreak

In response to the recent outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) across central Afghanistan and several provinces, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock convened a high-level coordination meeting with national and international partners, government agencies, and members of the agriculture sector.

The meeting aimed to establish joint strategies to contain the spread of the highly contagious animal disease and mitigate its impact on the livestock sector.

Deputy Minister Sadr Azam Osmani warned of the serious economic consequences if the outbreak is not brought under control.

“FMD is one of the greatest threats to Afghanistan’s livestock industry,” he said.

“Uncontrolled, it could inflict severe damage on the national economy. Close cooperation from international and local partners is vital.”

Mokhtar Mohseni, Head of Animal Health at the Ministry, emphasized that the disease, while previously present at lower levels, has now spread significantly.

“This is not just the government’s responsibility—it requires coordinated action from all partners,” he said, noting that both short- and long-term response plans have been developed and are underway with the support of key stakeholders.

FMD is a viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs.

It causes fever, painful lesions, and excessive salivation, particularly in cattle and pigs. If left unchecked, the disease can lead to severe losses in the livestock sector, which plays a critical role in Afghanistan’s rural economy.