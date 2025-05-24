Connect with us

Organization of Turkic States urges inclusive government and support for Afghanistan

3 hours ago

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has called for the establishment of a representative government in Afghanistan that reflects the country’s diverse population. The appeal came in a statement released after the OTS informal summit held in Hungary’s capital.

The OTS emphasized the importance of upholding human rights and ensuring the fundamental freedoms of all Afghan citizens without discrimination. It also urged stronger international cooperation to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a base for terrorist activities.

Member states highlighted the urgent need to combat illegal drug production and trafficking in Afghanistan and advocated for increased support through alternative livelihood programs. In a push for economic recovery, the organization encouraged expanding trade and economic ties with Afghanistan to promote sustainable development.

The statement also stressed the need to unfreeze Afghanistan’s financial assets, reintegrate its banking sector into the global financial system, and implement fiscal transparency and legal reforms to facilitate economic recovery.

Leaders welcomed the creation of the Afghanistan Working Group, tasked with coordinating a unified stance among OTS members on issues related to Afghanistan.

Iran completes 100 kilometers of border wall with Afghanistan

1 minute ago

May 24, 2025

Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, announced on Friday that 100 kilometers of wall construction along Iran’s border with Afghanistan in Razavi Khorasan Province have been completed.

During a visit to inspect the ongoing border fortification project, Bagheri told IRNA news agency that the wall will be equipped with advanced electronic and intelligent surveillance systems. He stressed that the project is crucial for maintaining long-term security, curbing the smuggling of narcotics, goods, and fuel, and preventing the unauthorized entry of migrants into Iran.

Despite continued diplomatic engagement and cooperation with Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021, Iran has repeatedly voiced concerns about the rise in undocumented migration and drug trafficking along its eastern border.

The full plan envisions the construction of a 300-kilometer barrier along the Iran-Afghanistan border in Razavi Khorasan, consisting of a four-meter-high wall.

Salang Highway closed as reconstruction resumes

4 hours ago

May 24, 2025

The Ministry of Public Works has announced the start of reconstruction work on the remaining sections of the Salang Highway. To facilitate this process, the main route of the highway will be temporarily closed to movement of vehicles.

According to the ministry, passenger buses will be allowed to travel 24/7 via an alternative (secondary) route prepared on both sides of the highway. Cargo vehicles will also be permitted to move on the main route in alternating directions: one night from north to south, and the following night from south to north.

The Ministry of Public Works has called on citizens for patience and cooperation until the reconstruction is completed later this year.

The Salang Highway reconstruction project had been officially inaugurated in 2023.

 

Eight Afghans arrested at Ukrainian border

6 hours ago

May 24, 2025

Ukrainian border guards have detained eight Afghan citizens who were trying to cross the Belarusian border into Ukraine illegally in the Rivne region.

One of the men tried to escape but failed, the Ukraine’s UNN reported.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said the identities and circumstances of the offense are being verified, in particular, the persons who could have facilitated the illegal crossing are being identified.

