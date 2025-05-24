Organization of Turkic States urges inclusive government and support for Afghanistan

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has called for the establishment of a representative government in Afghanistan that reflects the country’s diverse population. The appeal came in a statement released after the OTS informal summit held in Hungary’s capital.

The OTS emphasized the importance of upholding human rights and ensuring the fundamental freedoms of all Afghan citizens without discrimination. It also urged stronger international cooperation to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a base for terrorist activities.

Member states highlighted the urgent need to combat illegal drug production and trafficking in Afghanistan and advocated for increased support through alternative livelihood programs. In a push for economic recovery, the organization encouraged expanding trade and economic ties with Afghanistan to promote sustainable development.

The statement also stressed the need to unfreeze Afghanistan’s financial assets, reintegrate its banking sector into the global financial system, and implement fiscal transparency and legal reforms to facilitate economic recovery.

Leaders welcomed the creation of the Afghanistan Working Group, tasked with coordinating a unified stance among OTS members on issues related to Afghanistan.