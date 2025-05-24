Salang Highway closed as reconstruction resumes

The Ministry of Public Works has announced the start of reconstruction work on the remaining sections of the Salang Highway. To facilitate this process, the main route of the highway will be temporarily closed to movement of vehicles.

According to the ministry, passenger buses will be allowed to travel 24/7 via an alternative (secondary) route prepared on both sides of the highway. Cargo vehicles will also be permitted to move on the main route in alternating directions: one night from north to south, and the following night from south to north.

The Ministry of Public Works has called on citizens for patience and cooperation until the reconstruction is completed later this year.

The Salang Highway reconstruction project had been officially inaugurated in 2023.