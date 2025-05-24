Latest News
Eight Afghans arrested at Ukrainian border
Ukrainian border guards have detained eight Afghan citizens who were trying to cross the Belarusian border into Ukraine illegally in the Rivne region.
One of the men tried to escape but failed, the Ukraine’s UNN reported.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said the identities and circumstances of the offense are being verified, in particular, the persons who could have facilitated the illegal crossing are being identified.
Organization of Turkic States urges inclusive government and support for Afghanistan
The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has called for the establishment of a representative government in Afghanistan that reflects the country’s diverse population. The appeal came in a statement released after the OTS informal summit held in Hungary’s capital.
The OTS emphasized the importance of upholding human rights and ensuring the fundamental freedoms of all Afghan citizens without discrimination. It also urged stronger international cooperation to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a base for terrorist activities.
Member states highlighted the urgent need to combat illegal drug production and trafficking in Afghanistan and advocated for increased support through alternative livelihood programs. In a push for economic recovery, the organization encouraged expanding trade and economic ties with Afghanistan to promote sustainable development.
The statement also stressed the need to unfreeze Afghanistan’s financial assets, reintegrate its banking sector into the global financial system, and implement fiscal transparency and legal reforms to facilitate economic recovery.
Leaders welcomed the creation of the Afghanistan Working Group, tasked with coordinating a unified stance among OTS members on issues related to Afghanistan.
Salang Highway closed as reconstruction resumes
The Ministry of Public Works has announced the start of reconstruction work on the remaining sections of the Salang Highway. To facilitate this process, the main route of the highway will be temporarily closed to movement of vehicles.
According to the ministry, passenger buses will be allowed to travel 24/7 via an alternative (secondary) route prepared on both sides of the highway. Cargo vehicles will also be permitted to move on the main route in alternating directions: one night from north to south, and the following night from south to north.
The Ministry of Public Works has called on citizens for patience and cooperation until the reconstruction is completed later this year.
The Salang Highway reconstruction project had been officially inaugurated in 2023.
Afghanistan should be integrated into regional cooperation: Uzbek officials
Uzbek officials said on Thursday during a three-day conference in Termez city that Afghanistan should be integrated into regional economic and infrastructure projects as part of cooperation between Central and South Asia.
The Termez Dialogue, initiated by the government of Uzbekistan and hosted by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan, brought together around 200 participants from Central and South Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Asia, and the Middle East.
The conference was attended by senior officials, experts, and representatives from various countries, including Afghanistan, and aimed to explore ways to strengthen economic and security ties between the two regions.
Uzbek officials emphasized that despite the Islamic Emirate not being officially recognized, Afghanistan should not be excluded from regional economic developments.
Meanwhile, the head of Uzbekistan’s Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies referred to major initiatives such as TAPI, CASA-1000, and the Afghan Trans railway, stating that there is a strong consensus in Central Asia for deepening cooperation with South Asia and including Afghanistan in this process.
The First Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan also highlighted the Trans-Afghan Railway, stretching from Termez to the southern seas, as a key project. He stated that the route has the potential to transform the region’s trade and economic outlook and lay the foundation for a common market of nearly two billion people.
On the first day of the conference, a deputy from Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry expressed the country’s readiness to participate in all regional initiatives, especially in areas such as infrastructure, transportation, trade, energy, and education. He called on the international community to recognize Afghanistan as a reliable partner and to invest in the development of its economy.
