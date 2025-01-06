Iran will use ‘all means’ to restore water rights from Afghanistan

Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday Tehran will use all means to restore its water rights from Afghanistan and that the Islamic Emirate should take the issue seriously.

Ismail Baqaei, the spokesman for the foreign ministry, said in response to a question at a press conference on the construction of water dams in Afghanistan, that Tehran has been following the issue closely for some time now and has lodged objections to the issue of dams being built in Afghanistan, IRNA news agency reported.

“It is clear that the waters that have flowed from Afghanistan to Iran for thousands or millions of years create rights for parties on both sides of the border,” Baqaei said, adding that there is a specific agreement in this regard.

"We will use all means to restore rights in this regard," he added.

The official also said that Iran’s acting ambassador in Kabul is following up on the issue of water rights.

The issue of water rights has been a source of tension between Afghanistan and Iran over the past few years.

Recently, Fida Hossein Maliki, a member of Iran’s parliament, expressed concern about the construction of water dams in Afghanistan and said that this issue is questionable.

He said that the current rulers of Afghanistan are treating neighboring countries, including Iran, in a way that has not been seen in the past.

The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it is committed to ensuring Iran's rights in accordance with the 1973 treaty, but Iran must also consider that the country is dealing with a drought.

Baqaei’s comments on Monday, follow close on the heels of his remarks Friday when he underscored the critical need for cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan to maintain the natural flow of water in shared border rivers.

He also noted Iran’s long-standing role in hosting millions of Afghan nationals over the past five decades. These enduring ties, he said, underscore the importance of mutual respect and collaboration in addressing shared challenges.

On Friday, Baqaei called on Afghanistan to respect these rights and cooperate in ensuring the continued flow of water.

"The principle of good neighborliness should guide our efforts," Baqaei stated, adding that equitable use of shared water resources is essential for the well-being of both nations.

Recently, Afghanistan's rulers announced they had begun filling the Pashdan Dam, located near Herat on the Harirud River.

The development adds to long-standing disputes over the Helmand River, which dates back to the 19th century.

Although a 1939 treaty was drafted to address water sharing, it was never ratified by Afghanistan, leading to protracted disputes.

In 1973, the two nations agreed that Afghanistan would allow a flow of 26 cubic meters per second—equivalent to 820 million cubic meters annually—into Iran.