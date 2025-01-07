Khalilzad ‘agrees’ mistreatment of Afghan migrants in Pakistan must stop

Washington’s former special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has urged Pakistan to stop the mistreatment and forced deportation of Afghan migrants.

In a statement on X, Khalilzad said: "I agree, the Pakistan authorities must stop the illegal mistreatment and deportation of Afghan refugees."

At the same time, the Afghan embassy in Islamabad has expressed concern about the arrest of around 800 Afghan citizens in Islamabad.

The embassy said in a statement that the detained people include holders of valid visas and PoR and ACC cards.

"The lack of clarity regarding the conditions for obtaining NOC has led to alarming cases of arbitrary detention and deportation," the statement said.

"Among the deported people, 137 people include those whose visas have expired but have already applied for its extension."

The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad has also said that SHARP/UNHCR temporary registration card holders are also among the deportees.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is particularly concerned about the reports of unnecessary arrests, house raids and extortion of Afghan nationals. We request the government of Pakistan to address these serious concerns urgently."