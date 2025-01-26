Latest News
Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Kabul for talks with IEA
Iran’s foreign ministry says this trip is in line with Tehran’s aim of pursuing the interests of their country and finding solutions to common concerns
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Kabul on Sunday morning for talks with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Mutaqqi.
Ismail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, said this trip was in line with Tehran’s aim of pursuing the interests of their country and finding solutions to common concerns.
In a post on X, Baghaei said: “Today's visit by Mr. Araghchi to Kabul is within the framework of the neighborhood policy and in line with the inherent mission of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pursue the national interests of our country through interaction and finding solutions to common interests and concerns."
According to Baghaei, this trip could be a turning point in relations between the two countries.
This is Araghchi’s first visit to Afghanistan since taking office in August last year.
During Sunday’s meeting, Mutaqqi addressed Araghchi and said: “We hope that this meeting will improve the level of our relations with you."
"Iran and Afghanistan are two neighboring Muslim countries and always share each other's sorrows and joys," he added.
According to Iranian media reports, a business delegation is accompanying the Araghchi to Kabul.
Polio-Free Afghanistan to roll out new campaign
The World Health Organization reported that three new wild polio cases were reported last week in Pakistan; no new cases were reported in Afghanistan
The Polio-Free Afghanistan organization said Sunday it plans to roll out a new campaign from Monday across different regions of the country.
The organization did not however specify the regions nor how many children they will reach.
This comes after the World Health Organization reported on Thursday that three new wild polio cases were reported in the week from Pakistan.
No new cases were reported last week in Afghanistan.
However, WHO has stated that the total number of wild polio cases in Afghanistan last year are at 25 and Pakistan reported 73.
This was against the total case count of 12 in 2023 - six in Afghanistan and six in Pakistan.
Last month, the Ministry of Public Health announced that they had started a polio vaccination campaign in a number of provinces of the country in coordination with international organizations.
According to a press release from the ministry, at least 5.3 million children under the age of five received the polio vaccine in 11 provinces of the country.
Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio has not yet been eradicated and is still claiming the lives of children.
Flights halted for Afghans approved for special US visas
Nearly 200,000 Afghans have been resettled in the U.S. on SIVs or as refugees since the chaotic 2021 U.S. withdrawal.
President Donald Trump's foreign aid pause has forced a suspension of flights for more than 40,000 Afghans approved for special U.S. visas, a leading advocate and a U.S. official said on Saturday.
Most of those stranded are in Afghanistan and the rest are in Pakistan, Qatar and Albania, said Shawn VanDiver, head of #AfghanEvac, the main coalition of veterans and advocacy groups working with the U.S. government to evacuate and resettle Afghans who worked for the United States during the 20-year war, Reuters reported.
The stoppage was triggered by Trump's order to halt foreign development aid for 90 days pending a review of efficiencies and consistency with his "America First" foreign policy.
Experts and advocacy groups say the foreign aid pause has led to chaos in U.S. and international aid operations and halted nutrition, health, vaccination and other programs.
The order also triggered a suspension by the State Department of funds for groups that help Afghans with Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) to find housing, schools and jobs in the U.S.
Trump promised an immigration crackdown during his victorious 2024 reelection campaign.
VanDiver said he does not believe that the flight suspension was intentional.
"We think it was a mistake," he said.
He said he hoped the administration would grant exemptions to the orders for Afghans approved for SIVs because they worked for the U.S. government during the war that ended in the final U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.
"They fought alongside us. They bled alongside us," said VanDiver, who added that tens of thousands of other Afghans are waiting for SIV applications to be processed, Reuters reported.
The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Nearly 200,000 Afghans have been resettled in the U.S. on SIVs or as refugees since the chaotic 2021 U.S. withdrawal.
In a separate executive order that he signed hours after his inauguration on Monday, Trump suspended all U.S. refugee resettlement programs.
That order resulted in hundreds of Afghan refugees losing their seats on flights, including family members of active-duty Afghan American military personnel, former Afghan soldiers and unaccompanied children.
Germany planning another deportation flight to Afghanistan
Germany is planning to fly a group of convicted criminals of Afghan nationality to their home country for the second time since the Islamic Emirate took power, newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.
The newspaper quoted the interior ministry as saying it was working on the measure with the help of a regional partner and eyeing a departure shortly before Germany's Feb. 23 general election, according to Reuters.
A spokesperson for the ministry confirmed that it is working on further deportations, but added that they have nothing to do with the election and that the flights will be carried out as soon as all conditions will be met.
German politicians are sharpening their stance on migration after violent attacks linked to foreign suspects, with Friedrich Merz, the chancellor candidate for the two allied conservative parties (CDU/CSU) and the front-runner in the election, planning to submit a controversial migration motion in the parliament next week.
Some critics say this move could potentially open the door to cooperation with the far-right nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is now in second place in nationwide polls.
Berlin initially stopped returning people to Afghanistan because of human rights concerns after the Islamic Emirate took power in 2021.
It had, however, sent one deportation flight thanks to the mediation of Qatar in August last year, right before regional elections in eastern Germany that saw the ruling Social Democrats and their coalition partner, the Greens, faring poorly.
