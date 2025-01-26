Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Kabul for talks with IEA

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Kabul on Sunday morning for talks with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Mutaqqi.

Ismail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, said this trip was in line with Tehran’s aim of pursuing the interests of their country and finding solutions to common concerns.

In a post on X, Baghaei said: “Today's visit by Mr. Araghchi to Kabul is within the framework of the neighborhood policy and in line with the inherent mission of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pursue the national interests of our country through interaction and finding solutions to common interests and concerns."

According to Baghaei, this trip could be a turning point in relations between the two countries.

This is Araghchi’s first visit to Afghanistan since taking office in August last year.

During Sunday’s meeting, Mutaqqi addressed Araghchi and said: “We hope that this meeting will improve the level of our relations with you."

"Iran and Afghanistan are two neighboring Muslim countries and always share each other's sorrows and joys," he added.

According to Iranian media reports, a business delegation is accompanying the Araghchi to Kabul.