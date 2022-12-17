Latest News
Iran’s ambassador to Kabul to return home after finishing tenure: Embassy
Iran’s embassy in Kabul has announced Ambassador Bahador Aminian will leave the country after concluding his tenure.
The embassy said in a Twitter post on Saturday that Aminian’s return to Iran will take place under the normal diplomatic procedures and at the end of his three-year tenure as head of Iran’s mission in Kabul.
The post came in response to some media reports suggesting that Aminian had been ousted from his role as Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan after his alleged remarks about the ruling Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leaked to the media, IRNA news agency reported.
The reports indicated that Iranian president’s special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi-Qomi had taken over as caretaker head of the Iranian embassy in Kabul.
In reaction to the news, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Kazemi-Qomi will continue to serve as presidential envoy to Afghanistan.
Stanikzai calls on Uzbekistan to normalize electricity exports to Afghanistan
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on Uzbekistan to increase electricity exports to the level agreed between the two countries.
In a phone call with Uzbekistan’s special envoy on Saturday, Stanikzai said that a decline in electricity imports has caused suffering in Kabul and other provinces this winter.
In reply, Uzbekistan’s envoy said that electricity transmission declined due to cold weather and technical issues, according to a statement issued by IEA foreign ministry.
Esmatullah Ergashev said that Uzbekistan increased electricity exports to Afghanistan to some extent, and efforts are ongoing to increase it further.
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake recorded in Afghanistan
A 4.3 magnitude quake was recorded in southeastern Afghanistan on Friday evening, according to neighbouring Pakistan’s seismic recording agency.
The earthquake was felt in capital Kabul as well.
The quake was recorded at a depth of 120 kilometres by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of Pakistan’s meteorological department in Islamabad. Its epicenter was reported to be in Maidan Wardak province.
It was not immediately clear whether it had caused any casualties or damage.
Afghanistan is in an earthquake-prone region and a 5.9 magnitude tremor in the east of the country killed over 1,000 people in June.
Amnesty’s head writes to Pakistan PM about challenges faced by Afghan refugees
Secretary-General of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard, has sent a letter to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling for the challenges faced by the Afghan refugees to be addressed.
According to the letter, Pakistan lacks national legislation for the protection of refugees and asylum seekers, and the country also has no established procedures to determine refugee status.
Callamard wrote that without documentation, Afghans are largely unable to access housing as they cannot convince landlords to rent out houses to them.
She added that Afghans cannot open bank accounts or receive money in their own name from relatives abroad. They cannot acquire SIM cards for their mobile phones due to lack of identification documents and policies that prohibit foreigners from obtaining SIM cards without approval from the Interior Ministry.
Callamard called on the Pakistani government to provide Afghans with a means of regularizing their stay and accessing services without discrimination, including education for children and health care.
She also said that the Pakistani government should not acquire Afghans in need of visa renewals to cross the border into Afghanistan as this would be considered a form of “refoulement.”
“Pakistani law enforcement must also protect the rights of refugees to peaceful expression and assembly, including the right to carry out peaceful demonstrations, and all arrests of Afghan refugees/asylum seekers under the pretext of being undocumented should be stopped,” Callamard said.
