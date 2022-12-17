Iran’s ambassador to Kabul to return home after finishing tenure: Embassy

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2022)

Iran’s embassy in Kabul has announced Ambassador Bahador Aminian will leave the country after concluding his tenure.

The embassy said in a Twitter post on Saturday that Aminian’s return to Iran will take place under the normal diplomatic procedures and at the end of his three-year tenure as head of Iran’s mission in Kabul.

The post came in response to some media reports suggesting that Aminian had been ousted from his role as Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan after his alleged remarks about the ruling Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leaked to the media, IRNA news agency reported.

The reports indicated that Iranian president’s special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi-Qomi had taken over as caretaker head of the Iranian embassy in Kabul.

In reaction to the news, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Kazemi-Qomi will continue to serve as presidential envoy to Afghanistan.