Business
Iran’s private sector keen to invest in Afghanistan
Nooruddin Azizi, the Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, met with a delegation of Iranian private sector representatives on Sunday and they arrived in Kabul along with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi earlier in the day.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Iranian delegation expressed an interest in investing in the mining, agriculture and industry sectors, and announced their readiness to train Afghans in these areas.
They also stated they were interested in cooperating in the service, technical and engineering sectors, and in the exportation of minerals and agricultural produce from Afghanistan.
The two sides also discussed increasing the level of trade between the two countries, maximizing the use of Chabahar Port, preventing low-quality exports to Afghanistan, resolving issues at border markets, increasing exports to Iran, and reducing transportation and transit costs.
Meanwhile, Azizi, emphasized the need for joint cooperation in various fields, especially Chabahar Port.
He stated that Afghanistan has moved towards increasing trade in accordance with its policy plan, and that obstacles need to be removed.
The Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce noted that Afghanistan was committed to coordinating and cooperating closely with the Iranian private sector.
Business
Afghani weakens by 7% against US dollar in one week
Afghanistan’s currency has weakened by seven percent against the US dollar over the past week, according to daily exchange rates released by Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB).
Last Sunday, one dollar was trading at 73.70 afghanis (AFN), but is now at 78.90 AFN.
Acting Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank Noor Ahmad Agha said on Sunday that the weaker afghani is not due to economic reasons and that there is no cause for concern.
In a meeting with the Money Changers Union, Agha said that the supply of currencies through the auction process in the capital and provinces, the establishment of a special market for transparency and better regulation of currency exchange are among the important measures that the bank is undertaking.
He urged money changers to cooperate in preventing hoarding and smuggling of currencies, keeping national interests in mind.
Agha warned that legal action would be taken against violators.
Dollar auction
DAB, the central bank, will meanwhile said it will auction $25 million on Monday in order to stabilize the currency.
In a statement issued by DAB, the bank urged all money changers and money service centers to participate in the auction and to clear their accounts by the end of the day.
Members of the public have however raised concerns about prices of goods on the market increasing as a result of the weaker afghani.
Business
Afghanistan exports $518 million in dried fruit over past 10 months: ACCI
Afghanistan has exported dried fruit worth $518 million to various countries over the past ten months, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said on Saturday.
ACCI officials said most of these exports have been of pine nuts, with a large portion being exported to China and other countries.
Khan Jan Alkozai, a member of ACCI, said: "Dried fruit worth $518 million has been exported, particularly pine nuts, most of which have been transmitted to China and some to Pakistan."
"This year, we have also taken measures for pine nuts and contracts are ongoing,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce stated that pine nuts exports reached 970 tons last year, valued at $12 million.
Officials from the ministry added that most of the exports are directed to neighboring and regional countries.
"In 2024, pine nuts exports reached 970 tons, worth approximately $12 million, to China, Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and other countries,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesperson for the ministry.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy officials said they are working on new plans to develop exports and find new markets for Afghan products daily.
Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari said: "The Islamic Emirate’s policy is export-oriented. If there are imports at the moment, it is due to the needs of the people of Afghanistan. Based on this policy, for example, we have had more than $5 million in export development for dried fruit, specifically to China.”
Afghanistan's main export items include minerals, cotton, medicinal plants, fresh and dried fruits, carpets, and saffron.
Business
Survey for construction of Wakhan Corridor in Badakhshan completed
Abdul Karim Fateh, Technical Deputy Minister of Public Works, says survey work for the construction of a road, known as the Wakhan Economic Corridor, in Badakhshan province has been completed, and work is now underway to design the new transit route.
Fateh stated the ministry is ready to begin practical work on the corridor once the budget is allocated.
According to him, once the road has been completed, Afghanistan will be connected to China by land. He also said the road will be used to transit goods between the two countries.
“China is a major economic country in the world, and fortunately, we share a border with this country. We want to rebuild the road that connects to the Chinese border, so that our imports and exports with China can begin by land,” he added.
Currently, trade between Afghanistan and China amounts to $1.1 billion, and once this transit route is operational, trade between the two countries is expected to expand.
Mirwais Hajizadeh, an economic expert, said: “My suggestion is that this Wakhan route should be created as soon as possible, and more focus should be put on it to reduce the transportation costs of imports and exports for traders and the private sector.”
“In the past, if a container of pine nuts was exported to China via air corridors, the cost was more than sixty to $65,000. If we export through Wakhan, our costs will decrease by 90 percent, and the cost will not exceed $5,000.”
Economic experts also believe that if Afghanistan is connected to China by land, several other countries will also transfer their goods to China via the corridor.
Currently, meanwhile, Afghanistan imports Chinese goods through various routes, and from time to time, Pakistan creates issues that result in heavy losses for Afghan traders.
Saar: US foreign aid pause discussed
Iran’s private sector keen to invest in Afghanistan
Afghani weakens by 7% against US dollar in one week
Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza
Polio-Free Afghanistan to roll out new campaign
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
North Korean troops experience mass casualties on Ukraine front lines, White House says
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
US vet formerly deployed in Afghanistan rams truck into New Orleans crowd, killing 15
Afghanistan carries out retaliatory attack against Pakistan
Saar: US foreign aid pause discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on US cessation of foreign aid
Saar: Afghan refugees’ problems in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to strengthen ties with Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s executive orders reviewed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Trump declares ‘only two genders’ to be official US policy
-
Regional3 days ago
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
-
Latest News4 days ago
Egeland says Donald Trump’s aid pause ‘disastrous’ for Afghanistan
-
Regional5 days ago
Saudi foreign minister says Trump does not raise risk of Iran-Israel war
-
Latest News2 days ago
ICC arrest warrant request for IEA’s supreme leader has no legal basis: Foreign Ministry
-
Regional4 days ago
Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years
-
Latest News3 days ago
Germany steps up efforts to deport Afghan criminals
-
World2 days ago
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review