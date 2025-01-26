Iran’s private sector keen to invest in Afghanistan

Nooruddin Azizi, the Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, met with a delegation of Iranian private sector representatives on Sunday and they arrived in Kabul along with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi earlier in the day.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Iranian delegation expressed an interest in investing in the mining, agriculture and industry sectors, and announced their readiness to train Afghans in these areas.

They also stated they were interested in cooperating in the service, technical and engineering sectors, and in the exportation of minerals and agricultural produce from Afghanistan.

The two sides also discussed increasing the level of trade between the two countries, maximizing the use of Chabahar Port, preventing low-quality exports to Afghanistan, resolving issues at border markets, increasing exports to Iran, and reducing transportation and transit costs.

Meanwhile, Azizi, emphasized the need for joint cooperation in various fields, especially Chabahar Port.

He stated that Afghanistan has moved towards increasing trade in accordance with its policy plan, and that obstacles need to be removed.

The Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce noted that Afghanistan was committed to coordinating and cooperating closely with the Iranian private sector.