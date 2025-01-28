Afghan, Turkmen and Turkish officials meet over key TAP-500 power project

In line with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) aim to implement major projects that have been on the cards for years, the ministry of foreign affairs this week hosted a meeting between Afghan officials, representatives of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Turkmenistan and Turkey’s Çalık Holding Group.

The meeting aimed to initiate the implementation of the TAP-500 electricity transmission project.

Discussions focused on developing a joint roadmap and action plan for the project.

The meeting was attended by an Afghan delegation including officials from the Ministry of Water and Energy and the national electricity company, DABS; officials from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Energy and representatives from Çalık Holding Group.

The TAP-500 project is designed to transmit high-voltage electricity from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan’s provinces of Herat, Farah, Helmand, and Kandahar.

If all domestic needs are met, then the electricity will be further exported to Pakistan, generating annual transit revenue for Afghanistan.

facilitate the implementation of the project, the Afghan side announced the establishment of a joint secretariat to coordinate efforts among various ministries and expedite the project’s execution.

The Representatives from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Energy and Turkey’s Çalık Holding Group expressed satisfaction with the security and with the environment of cooperation on the part of Afghan officials.

All sides agreed to form technical committees and hold regular meetings to finalize agreements and implementation plans for the TAP-500 project.

Based on its economic-centric policy, Afghanistan reaffirmed its commitment to regional connectivity by highlighting progress on the CASA-1000 electricity transmission and TAPI gas pipeline projects.

After years of delays, the TAP-500 project is now set to commence, marking a significant step forward for Afghanistan’s energy sector and regional integration.