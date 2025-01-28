Business
Afghan, Turkmen and Turkish officials meet over key TAP-500 power project
Discussions focused on developing a joint roadmap and action plan for the project
In line with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) aim to implement major projects that have been on the cards for years, the ministry of foreign affairs this week hosted a meeting between Afghan officials, representatives of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Turkmenistan and Turkey’s Çalık Holding Group.
The meeting aimed to initiate the implementation of the TAP-500 electricity transmission project.
The meeting was attended by an Afghan delegation including officials from the Ministry of Water and Energy and the national electricity company, DABS; officials from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Energy and representatives from Çalık Holding Group.
The TAP-500 project is designed to transmit high-voltage electricity from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan’s provinces of Herat, Farah, Helmand, and Kandahar.
If all domestic needs are met, then the electricity will be further exported to Pakistan, generating annual transit revenue for Afghanistan.
facilitate the implementation of the project, the Afghan side announced the establishment of a joint secretariat to coordinate efforts among various ministries and expedite the project’s execution.
The Representatives from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Energy and Turkey’s Çalık Holding Group expressed satisfaction with the security and with the environment of cooperation on the part of Afghan officials.
All sides agreed to form technical committees and hold regular meetings to finalize agreements and implementation plans for the TAP-500 project.
Based on its economic-centric policy, Afghanistan reaffirmed its commitment to regional connectivity by highlighting progress on the CASA-1000 electricity transmission and TAPI gas pipeline projects.
After years of delays, the TAP-500 project is now set to commence, marking a significant step forward for Afghanistan’s energy sector and regional integration.
Iran’s private sector keen to invest in Afghanistan
Nooruddin Azizi, the Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, met with a delegation of Iranian private sector representatives on Sunday and they arrived in Kabul along with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi earlier in the day.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Iranian delegation expressed an interest in investing in the mining, agriculture and industry sectors, and announced their readiness to train Afghans in these areas.
They also stated they were interested in cooperating in the service, technical and engineering sectors, and in the exportation of minerals and agricultural produce from Afghanistan.
The two sides also discussed increasing the level of trade between the two countries, maximizing the use of Chabahar Port, preventing low-quality exports to Afghanistan, resolving issues at border markets, increasing exports to Iran, and reducing transportation and transit costs.
Meanwhile, Azizi, emphasized the need for joint cooperation in various fields, especially Chabahar Port.
He stated that Afghanistan has moved towards increasing trade in accordance with its policy plan, and that obstacles need to be removed.
The Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce noted that Afghanistan was committed to coordinating and cooperating closely with the Iranian private sector.
Afghani weakens by 7% against US dollar in one week
Afghanistan’s currency has weakened by seven percent against the US dollar over the past week, according to daily exchange rates released by Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB).
Last Sunday, one dollar was trading at 73.70 afghanis (AFN), but is now at 78.90 AFN.
Acting Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank Noor Ahmad Agha said on Sunday that the weaker afghani is not due to economic reasons and that there is no cause for concern.
In a meeting with the Money Changers Union, Agha said that the supply of currencies through the auction process in the capital and provinces, the establishment of a special market for transparency and better regulation of currency exchange are among the important measures that the bank is undertaking.
He urged money changers to cooperate in preventing hoarding and smuggling of currencies, keeping national interests in mind.
Agha warned that legal action would be taken against violators.
Dollar auction
DAB, the central bank, will meanwhile said it will auction $25 million on Monday in order to stabilize the currency.
In a statement issued by DAB, the bank urged all money changers and money service centers to participate in the auction and to clear their accounts by the end of the day.
Members of the public have however raised concerns about prices of goods on the market increasing as a result of the weaker afghani.
Afghanistan exports $518 million in dried fruit over past 10 months: ACCI
Afghanistan has exported dried fruit worth $518 million to various countries over the past ten months, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said on Saturday.
ACCI officials said most of these exports have been of pine nuts, with a large portion being exported to China and other countries.
Khan Jan Alkozai, a member of ACCI, said: "Dried fruit worth $518 million has been exported, particularly pine nuts, most of which have been transmitted to China and some to Pakistan."
"This year, we have also taken measures for pine nuts and contracts are ongoing,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce stated that pine nuts exports reached 970 tons last year, valued at $12 million.
Officials from the ministry added that most of the exports are directed to neighboring and regional countries.
"In 2024, pine nuts exports reached 970 tons, worth approximately $12 million, to China, Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and other countries,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesperson for the ministry.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy officials said they are working on new plans to develop exports and find new markets for Afghan products daily.
Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari said: "The Islamic Emirate’s policy is export-oriented. If there are imports at the moment, it is due to the needs of the people of Afghanistan. Based on this policy, for example, we have had more than $5 million in export development for dried fruit, specifically to China.”
Afghanistan's main export items include minerals, cotton, medicinal plants, fresh and dried fruits, carpets, and saffron.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s supreme leader ‘unfazed’ by the West’s threats
ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards commander says Iran purchased Russian-made Sukhoi 35 fighter jets
Putin ally Lukashenko declared winner of Belarus vote that West calls a charade
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
US vet formerly deployed in Afghanistan rams truck into New Orleans crowd, killing 15
Ministry: $1 billion invested in Afghanistan’s poultry production sector
US announces $5.9 billion in military and budget aid to Ukraine
Saar: Political uncertainty in Syria discussed
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s request from Western allies discussed
Tahawol: Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Kabul discussed
Saar: US foreign aid pause discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on US cessation of foreign aid
