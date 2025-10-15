Regional
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing, boost aid deliveries into Gaza
The move follows the handover of additional bodies of deceased Israeli hostages by Hamas to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Israel will reopen the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Wednesday and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported, marking the first major easing of restrictions since the ceasefire with Hamas took effect earlier this month.
The move follows the handover of additional bodies of deceased Israeli hostages by Hamas to the International Committee of the Red Cross, a key condition under the ongoing ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.
According to Kan, Israel has approved the entry of around 600 aid trucks into Gaza, carrying food, medical supplies, and equipment to help repair the enclave’s devastated infrastructure. It also reported that, subject to Israeli security approval, Gazans who fled the territory during the war will be allowed to return, while others will be permitted to cross into Egypt for the first time since the conflict began in 2023.
There was no immediate official confirmation from the Israeli government, the Egyptian authorities, or Hamas regarding the reported reopening. However, the move is expected to form part of broader efforts to stabilize Gaza following the end of the two-year war that left tens of thousands dead and much of the territory in ruins.
Israel had earlier threatened to keep the Rafah crossing closed, accusing Hamas of failing to comply with ceasefire terms — particularly the return of the bodies of Israeli hostages killed during captivity.
Hours after the warning, Hamas handed over four coffins to Israeli officials through the Red Cross. Israeli media later reported that three of the bodies had been identified as Israeli nationals, while questions remained about the identity of the fourth.
The reopening of Rafah represents a significant shift in the humanitarian situation. The crossing, Gaza’s primary gateway to Egypt and the outside world, had been closed for weeks due to the war and subsequent security concerns.
Its reopening will allow not only the entry of critical aid but also the movement of people, including the sick and wounded seeking treatment abroad.
The Kan report comes amid ongoing international pressure on Israel to ease restrictions on Gaza and accelerate reconstruction. The United Nations and humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe, with hundreds of thousands of Gazans facing food insecurity, displacement, and limited access to clean water and healthcare.
U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher this week urged both Israel and Hamas to “massively scale up” access for humanitarian convoys and prioritize the restoration of essential services. “The ceasefire offers a chance to save lives and rebuild dignity — but only if aid and reconstruction materials can flow freely and safely,” Fletcher said.
The Rafah crossing reopening coincides with intensified diplomatic efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to consolidate the fragile ceasefire and lay the groundwork for Gaza’s long-term governance and reconstruction. Both leaders co-chaired the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit earlier this week, where regional and global powers pledged to work toward sustained peace and stability in the Middle East.
While the truce has largely held, major challenges remain — including the recovery of additional hostage remains, the disarmament of Hamas, and the political future of Gaza. Analysts say Israel’s decision to allow aid and limited movement through Rafah signals a tentative step toward normalization after months of destruction, displacement, and loss.
The Rafah crossing is expected to open early Wednesday morning, with the first convoys already assembling on the Egyptian side, according to local media. Humanitarian groups welcomed the development but warned that a “sustained and predictable flow” of aid will be crucial to prevent further suffering in Gaza.
Trump declares end of Gaza war as final Israeli hostages freed and Palestinians released
The announcement marked the formal conclusion of one of the most devastating conflicts in the region’s history, which has claimed more than 68,000 Palestinian lives and left much of Gaza in ruins.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday declared an end to the two-year Gaza war after Hamas released the last living Israeli hostages under a ceasefire agreement, while Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees in a landmark prisoner swap.
The announcement marked the formal conclusion of one of the most devastating conflicts in the region’s history, which has claimed more than 68,000 Palestinian lives and left much of Gaza in ruins.
“The skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still — and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace,” Trump told the Knesset in Jerusalem, declaring the war “over” and calling the agreement “a long-awaited miracle for both Israelis and Palestinians.”
Hostages and detainees exchanged
The Israeli military confirmed receiving all 20 surviving hostages after their transfer by the Red Cross. Families waiting in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square erupted in tears and cheers as the last captives arrived.
In Gaza, thousands gathered outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis to welcome home prisoners released by Israel. Buses carrying freed detainees were met with emotional embraces, waving flags, and chants of victory.
According to Israeli officials, the released prisoners included 1,700 individuals detained during military operations in Gaza and another 250 held for alleged security offenses in Israeli prisons. Hamas also handed over four coffins containing the remains of deceased Israeli hostages.
Trump signs peace framework
Later Monday, Trump joined Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh for a summit attended by over 20 world leaders. Together with Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, Trump signed a joint declaration pledging to “work collectively to implement and sustain this legacy.”
“Now the rebuilding begins,” Trump said, describing the agreement as “the greatest deal of them all.”
The summit focused on Gaza’s reconstruction, governance, and future security arrangements — though notably absent were delegations from Israel and Hamas. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas attended, renewing his call for the PA to take part in Gaza’s post-war administration.
Unresolved challenges
Despite the ceasefire, formidable challenges remain. Israel is still seeking the recovery of 26 hostage bodies believed to be buried in Gaza, while humanitarian agencies warn that hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians face famine and disease.
U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher urged immediate action to “get shelter, food, and fuel to people who desperately need it.”
Tensions however persist in the occupied West Bank, where settlement expansion and sporadic violence threaten to derail fragile peace efforts.
Regional impact and future prospects
The Gaza conflict reshaped Middle East dynamics, sparking regional clashes between Israel and Iran and drawing in allied groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis. Trump said the end of the war could pave the way for a “broader peace,” even suggesting a potential normalization deal between Iran and Israel.
“Wouldn’t it be nice?” he told the Knesset. “This could be the beginning of a new era for the Middle East.”
For now, relief and grief coexist on both sides. In Israel, families of freed hostages celebrated amid tears. In Gaza, joy over returning prisoners was tempered by the immense human loss and destruction left behind.
As one woman in Khan Younis, Um Ahmed, told Reuters: “We are happy our sons are free — but Gaza still bleeds.”
Trump arrives in Israel as hostage release begins
Speaking to reporters on the tarmac, Trump declared, “The war is over. People are tired of fighting — this is the moment to rebuild, to heal, and to start fresh.”
U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday to a red-carpet welcome from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, marking a pivotal moment in the Middle East peace effort as the first group of Israeli hostages was released from Gaza under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
Air Force One touched down at Ben Gurion Airport shortly after sunrise. Trump descended the steps to applause, handshakes, and a full military honor guard — a scene his aides described as “a victory lap” for the president following weeks of intense negotiations that secured the ceasefire and the initial hostage releases.
Speaking to reporters on the tarmac, Trump declared, “The war is over. People are tired of fighting — this is the moment to rebuild, to heal, and to start fresh.”
His visit comes as seven Israeli hostages were freed early Monday morning and transferred into Israeli custody through the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Israeli officials confirmed that additional hostages are expected to be released in the coming hours as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.
The deal, mediated by the United States and Egypt, also includes provisions for humanitarian access to Gaza and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces. The truce is being viewed internationally as the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the conflict began two years ago.
While Israeli leaders hailed Trump’s role in securing the agreement, officials in Jerusalem remain cautious. “This is an important step, but it must be followed by total disarmament of Hamas and full security guarantees for Israel,” Netanyahu said during the welcoming ceremony.
In Gaza, celebrations mixed with uncertainty as residents emerged from shelters for the first time in weeks. Palestinian officials described the ceasefire as “a window of hope,” though warned that without sustained international oversight, the deal could quickly unravel.
Analysts say Trump’s visit signals a bid to cement his foreign-policy legacy in the Middle East, where he has repeatedly positioned himself as a peacemaker capable of delivering what his predecessors could not.
Meetings with Hostage Families and Knesset Address
During his 24-hour stay, Trump will meet families of released hostages and deliver an address to the Knesset — a rare honor for a U.S. president. He is also expected to hold private talks with Netanyahu and Herzog on the next phase of reconstruction and security coordination in Gaza.
Later this week, Trump will travel to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to co-chair a regional peace summit alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The summit will include representatives from more than 20 nations and focus on post-war rebuilding, governance in Gaza, and broader Arab-Israeli normalization.
Despite the optimistic tone in Jerusalem, experts warn that the ceasefire remains fragile. Israel’s military has yet to confirm a full withdrawal from northern Gaza, and key issues — including Hamas’s future role, border control, and the status of thousands of displaced civilians — remain unresolved.
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
The freed hostages were handed over to the Red Cross before reuniting with families at the Re’im reception point near the Gaza-Israel border.
Hamas has released seven Israeli hostages, the first group of the remaining captives, after more than 783 days in captivity, in what Israeli officials say is part of a new ceasefire agreement.
The freed hostages—identified in Israeli media as Matan Engerst, Guy Gilboa Dalal, Alon Ohel, Gali and Zivi Berman, Eitan Mor, and Omari Moran — were handed over to the Red Cross before reuniting with families at the Re’im reception point near the Gaza-Israel border.
The release is part of a broader deal under which Israel has agreed to free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas will begin gradual releases of all remaining Israeli hostages—both those still alive and the deceased, as far as they can be located.
News of the hostages’ return sparked jubilation in Israel. Thousands gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, cheering and crying with relief.
Their families, some having waited over two years without confirmation of their loved ones’ status, described the moment as overwhelming.
While the ceasefire has opened doors for the release, many details remain unresolved, including the status of dozens of other captives, the condition of those released, and how the exchange will proceed.
The emotional and political stakes are high. Observers say the success of this phase of the deal will depend largely on compliance from both sides, safe passage for humanitarian aid, and ongoing international oversight.
