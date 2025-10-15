Israel to reopen Rafah crossing, boost aid deliveries into Gaza

Israel will reopen the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Wednesday and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported, marking the first major easing of restrictions since the ceasefire with Hamas took effect earlier this month.

The move follows the handover of additional bodies of deceased Israeli hostages by Hamas to the International Committee of the Red Cross, a key condition under the ongoing ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

According to Kan, Israel has approved the entry of around 600 aid trucks into Gaza, carrying food, medical supplies, and equipment to help repair the enclave’s devastated infrastructure. It also reported that, subject to Israeli security approval, Gazans who fled the territory during the war will be allowed to return, while others will be permitted to cross into Egypt for the first time since the conflict began in 2023.

There was no immediate official confirmation from the Israeli government, the Egyptian authorities, or Hamas regarding the reported reopening. However, the move is expected to form part of broader efforts to stabilize Gaza following the end of the two-year war that left tens of thousands dead and much of the territory in ruins.

Israel had earlier threatened to keep the Rafah crossing closed, accusing Hamas of failing to comply with ceasefire terms — particularly the return of the bodies of Israeli hostages killed during captivity.

Hours after the warning, Hamas handed over four coffins to Israeli officials through the Red Cross. Israeli media later reported that three of the bodies had been identified as Israeli nationals, while questions remained about the identity of the fourth.

The reopening of Rafah represents a significant shift in the humanitarian situation. The crossing, Gaza’s primary gateway to Egypt and the outside world, had been closed for weeks due to the war and subsequent security concerns.

Its reopening will allow not only the entry of critical aid but also the movement of people, including the sick and wounded seeking treatment abroad.

The Kan report comes amid ongoing international pressure on Israel to ease restrictions on Gaza and accelerate reconstruction. The United Nations and humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe, with hundreds of thousands of Gazans facing food insecurity, displacement, and limited access to clean water and healthcare.

U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher this week urged both Israel and Hamas to “massively scale up” access for humanitarian convoys and prioritize the restoration of essential services. “The ceasefire offers a chance to save lives and rebuild dignity — but only if aid and reconstruction materials can flow freely and safely,” Fletcher said.

The Rafah crossing reopening coincides with intensified diplomatic efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to consolidate the fragile ceasefire and lay the groundwork for Gaza’s long-term governance and reconstruction. Both leaders co-chaired the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit earlier this week, where regional and global powers pledged to work toward sustained peace and stability in the Middle East.

While the truce has largely held, major challenges remain — including the recovery of additional hostage remains, the disarmament of Hamas, and the political future of Gaza. Analysts say Israel’s decision to allow aid and limited movement through Rafah signals a tentative step toward normalization after months of destruction, displacement, and loss.

The Rafah crossing is expected to open early Wednesday morning, with the first convoys already assembling on the Egyptian side, according to local media. Humanitarian groups welcomed the development but warned that a “sustained and predictable flow” of aid will be crucial to prevent further suffering in Gaza.