Latest News
Israel’s attack on Doha was blatant violation of international laws: Afghan FM
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on Qatari soil, describing it as a blatant violation of international laws, norms, and values.
In a telephonic conversation with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, FM Muttaqi expressed solidarity with the people and government of Qatar during these critical times.
He highlighted that the attack on the Palestinian negotiating delegation in Doha occurred amidst nearly two years of continuous genocide in Gaza, exacerbating the already dire situation, according to a statement released by the Afghan foreign ministry.
“Afghanistan stands firmly with Qatar and calls on Islamic countries to adopt a united, serious, and meaningful stance against the Israeli regime,” said Muttaqi.
Al-Khulaifi thanked the Islamic Emirate for its strong condemnation and support, calling it a clear sign of brotherhood.
He also outlined Qatar’s mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, noting that the attack took place while the Palestinian delegation was engaged in ceasefire negotiations, undermining peace efforts.
Last Tuesday, Israel carried out airstrikes in Doha, aimed at killing Hamas leaders.
Hamas reported that five of its members, including the son of its chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya, were killed in the attack. However, senior leaders and members of the negotiation team survived. Qatar also confirmed that one member of its internal security forces lost his life in the attack.
Latest News
Major gas exploration and extraction project launched in northern Afghanistan
A major gas exploration and extraction project has officially begun in the Totai gas fields in northern Afghanistan, marking a significant step in Afghanistan’s economic development.
At the inauguration ceremony, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, described the project as a “crucial step toward advancing investment and economic growth” in the country.
He emphasized that the initiative will play a vital role in meeting Afghanistan’s domestic demand for natural gas, reducing dependence on imported energy, and ultimately paving the way for exporting clean energy to regional markets.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to providing all necessary facilities and incentives for both domestic and foreign investors,” Baradar said, urging international partners to explore Afghanistan’s untapped opportunities.
He added that the Totai gas project is expected to generate thousands of jobs for Afghan youth while helping to balance foreign trade.
The Deputy Prime Minister also called on contracting companies to operate in line with international standards and best practices to ensure the highest quality and sustainability of work.
The Totai gas fields are found in the Amu Darya basin and span three provinces – Jowzjan, Faryab and Sar-e-Pol.
Seen as a landmark achievement, the launch of the Totai gas project underscores Afghanistan’s push toward energy self-sufficiency, economic diversification, and long-term stability.
Afghanistan holds significant untapped natural gas reserves, particularly in the northern provinces bordering Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Most deposits were discovered during the Soviet era in the 1960s and 1970s, when Moscow invested heavily in geological surveys and infrastructure.
Key deposits include the Sheberghan fields in Jawzjan, long regarded as the country’s main gas hub, and the Totai (Totimaidan) reserves in Faryab—now the focus of fresh exploration. Other reserves are located in Sar-e Pol and Balkh.
At its peak in the late 1970s, Afghanistan exported up to three billion cubic meters of gas annually to the Soviet Union. Production collapsed in the decades of conflict that followed, leaving most of the infrastructure outdated or in disrepair.
Today, Afghanistan’s proven reserves are estimated at 150–200 billion cubic meters, with the potential for far more. Officials view gas as a strategic resource to supply power plants, cut costly imports, and eventually position the country as a regional energy exporter.
The launch of the Totai gas project is therefore seen not only as a milestone for the north, but also as part of a broader push to revive Afghanistan’s long-dormant natural gas sector and move toward energy self-sufficiency.
Latest News
Rubio says final call on prisoner exchange with Afghanistan lies with Trump
Asked about claims by the Islamic Emirate that an agreement had already been reached, Rubio said he had no confirmation of such reports.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that any final decision on a potential prisoner exchange with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would rest with President Donald Trump, following a recent visit by a US delegation to Kabul.
Rubio, speaking to reporters before departing for the Middle East, stopped short of confirming whether a deal was imminent. However, he acknowledged that Adam Boehler, the US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, had traveled to Kabul to assess the possibilities.
“Our special envoy has been holding discussions for some time. I believe he went to assess what may be possible. Any final decision on an exchange or agreement will rest with the President. But certainly, we want any American — or any individual — who is unlawfully detained to be freed,” Rubio said.
Asked about claims by the Islamic Emirate that an agreement had already been reached, Rubio said he had no confirmation of such reports.
According to Afghan officials, Boehler and his delegation met Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and discussed the status of detainees held in both countries.
Hamidullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, later posted on X that both sides agreed to continue dialogue on bilateral issues, including the fate of detainees.
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed the talks, saying they focused on bilateral relations and the importance of sustained engagement.
Former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was reported to have accompanied the delegation, though he has not issued any public comment on the visit.
Neither side disclosed details about the number or identities of detainees under discussion.
Latest News
Pakistani envoy to deliver strong message on TTP during Kabul visit
Islamabad has repeatedly accused the group of orchestrating deadly attacks inside Pakistan, with support from foreign actors, including India.
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq Khan, is expected to travel to Kabul early next week to deliver what officials describe as a “stern message” regarding the presence and facilitation of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Diplomatic sources told Pakistan’s The News that Ambassador Sadiq will press the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on allegations that the TTP has been receiving safe havens, training, and resources on Afghan soil.
Islamabad has repeatedly accused the group of orchestrating deadly attacks inside Pakistan, with support from foreign actors, including India.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has however repeatedly denied the accusations and has stated that government will not allow any individual or organization to pose a threat to another country using Afghan soil.
The envoy’s visit comes just days after a series of operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during which 19 Pakistani soldiers were killed. The military’s media wing, ISPR, said 45 militants were also killed in those operations.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who attended the funeral prayers of the fallen soldiers in Bannu on Saturday, warned that Pakistan would not tolerate “ambiguity or compromise” on terrorism. He called on Kabul to “choose between standing with terrorists or with Pakistan.”
Ambassador Sadiq has made frequent trips to Kabul in recent months as part of Pakistan’s shuttle diplomacy, urging the Islamic Emirate to curb TTP activities. Islamabad insists it has shared evidence with Afghan authorities to back its claims.
Israel’s attack on Doha was blatant violation of international laws: Afghan FM
Major gas exploration and extraction project launched in northern Afghanistan
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets in Asia Cup match
Rubio says final call on prisoner exchange with Afghanistan lies with Trump
Pakistani envoy to deliver strong message on TTP during Kabul visit
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Afghanistan producing 60% of its annual flour needs domestically
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
‘No deal until there’s a deal’: Trump-Putin talks yield no breakthrough on Ukraine
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
Tahawol: Uzbekistan’s denial of helicopter return to Afghanistan
Saar: Discussion on Afghan refugee issues in Pakistan, Iran
Exclusive interview with Arafat Jamal, UNHCR’s envoy in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Eviction of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries discussed
Saar: UN’s role in world peace: symbolic or substantive
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN clinches deal to produce and broadcast Afghanistan Champions League
-
Regional5 days ago
Qatar condemns Israeli bombing in Doha, vows to protect national sovereignty
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 47,000 Afghan children and mothers at risk of acute malnutrition in earthquake-hit regions
-
Regional5 days ago
Israel launches attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, blasts heard in Doha
-
World4 days ago
Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Rights Council urged to address situation in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN appeals for $140 million to assist quake-hit Afghan communities