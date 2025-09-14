Israel’s attack on Doha was blatant violation of international laws: Afghan FM

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on Qatari soil, describing it as a blatant violation of international laws, norms, and values.

In a telephonic conversation with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, FM Muttaqi expressed solidarity with the people and government of Qatar during these critical times.

He highlighted that the attack on the Palestinian negotiating delegation in Doha occurred amidst nearly two years of continuous genocide in Gaza, exacerbating the already dire situation, according to a statement released by the Afghan foreign ministry.

“Afghanistan stands firmly with Qatar and calls on Islamic countries to adopt a united, serious, and meaningful stance against the Israeli regime,” said Muttaqi.

Al-Khulaifi thanked the Islamic Emirate for its strong condemnation and support, calling it a clear sign of brotherhood.

He also outlined Qatar’s mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel, noting that the attack took place while the Palestinian delegation was engaged in ceasefire negotiations, undermining peace efforts.

Last Tuesday, Israel carried out airstrikes in Doha, aimed at killing Hamas leaders.

Hamas reported that five of its members, including the son of its chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya, were killed in the attack. However, senior leaders and members of the negotiation team survived. Qatar also confirmed that one member of its internal security forces lost his life in the attack.