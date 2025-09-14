First consignment of 3,000-ton Tajik humanitarian aid arrives in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

Local authorities in Nangarhar have confirmed the arrival of the first consignment of 3,000 tons of humanitarian aid from Tajikistan, consisting of essential food and non-food items. The aid is intended for families affected by the recent earthquake in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.

At a formal handover ceremony in Jalalabad, Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Saeed Sharifi, emphasized the deep-rooted ethnic, religious, linguistic, cultural, and historical ties between the two neighboring nations. He expressed hope that bilateral relations would continue to strengthen across various sectors.

Azizullah Mustafa, Deputy Governor of Nangarhar, expressed gratitude to the government and people of Tajikistan for their timely assistance, particularly in the form of construction materials, food supplies, and other essentials for earthquake survivors. “Afghanistan and Tajikistan are two Muslim nations with shared values and close ties. No border can divide the bond that exists between us,” he said.

According to officials, the aid—amounting to 3,000 tons in total—is being transported via 120 trucks, with nine of them already having arrived in Jalalabad.

The consignment includes cement, steel rebar, wooden planks, tents, handcarts, rice, sugar, cooking oil, cream, macaroni, flour, and other essential supplies.

More than 2,200 people were killed and around 3,600 others injured after earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan two weeks ago. Thousands of homes have been destroyed.