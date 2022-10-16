Latest News
It is time for the world and Afghanistan to get closer, Muttaqi tells new UN envoy
It is time for the international community and Afghanistan to get closer, and to understand each other’s conditions, priorities and demands, Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a meeting with the United Nations’ new envoy on Saturday.
During the meeting, Muttaqi expressed hope that that UNAMA will reflect Afghanistan’s realities to the world, as he said some media outlets portray a negative image of Afghanistan, according to a foreign ministry statement.
Referring to the issue of education, Muttaqi said that hundreds of thousands of boys and girls are in schools.
He also said that the government has taken major steps to counter cultivation and trafficking of drugs.
For her part, UN envoy, Roza Otunbayeva, said that UNAMA works as a bridge between IEA and the world, and that it will deliver its messages on how to rebuild Afghanistan, according to the foreign ministry statement.
She also assured their help over Afghan frozen assets.
The envoy said that there are also critical issues on which both parties need to work together.
Latest News
IEA working on curriculum, transport for school girls above 6th grade
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is working on modifying the curriculum and establishing a transport system for school girls above sixth grade, its spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday.
Speaking at an international conference of clerics in Turkey, Mujahid said that schools for girls above sixth grade are closed not because IEA is against their education, but to prepare principles.
“We correct their curriculum… we plan for their transport so that people are prepared psychologically and religiously to allow their daughters to go to school. Their environment should be safe. What they learn should be religious and ethical,” Mujahid said.
Mujahid went on to say that the current school curriculum was formed during the occupation of the United States.
“If that curriculum is enforced in Afghanistan, they will turn against the country,” Mujahid said.
He also said that there should be separate schools for girls above sixth grade.
Latest News
MoCI in talks with World Bank to resolve Afghanistan’s banking problem
Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) officials said they have started discussions with the World Bank to resolve the current banking crisis in the country.
Officials said a delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is holding talks with the World Bank on the issue.
“The Economic Commission, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Finance have a special program with the World Bank and the United Nations,” said Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Commerce and Industry.
According to Azizi, some banks add to the challenges.
“Actually, there is no limitation in banking matters, but the banks themselves cause problems,” he said.
On the other hand, the private sector has said that the problems in Afghanistan’s banking system that arose after last year’s political developments have had a negative impact on the country’s commercial and economic activities and resulted in many problems for businessmen.
According to them, the country’s economy will get a quick boost if the IEA is able to resolve the banking problems.
“Some banks do transactions, but it takes time, but the fact that the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Commerce intend to talk with the World Bank in order to resolve banking problems is welcome,” said Khanjan Alokozai, a member of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).
Economic experts believe that investment and economic growth in the country will be impossible until Afghanistan’s banking problems are resolved
Latest News
SCO decides to counter terror groups operating from Afghanistan: Indian official
The Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday decided on joint measures by member countries to counter threats posed by international terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, an Indian official said.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of RATS that was hosted by India in New Delhi.
The meeting was attended by senior officials of all the member nations including China and Pakistan, India’s media reported.
“Joint measures of the competent authorities of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to counter the challenges and threats posed by international terrorist organisations from the territory of Afghanistan were approved,” India’s Deputy National Security Advisor Dattatray Padsalgikar told reporters.
“The Council of the SCO-RATS decided to organise and conduct a joint border operation with the forces and means of the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states ‘Solidarity-2023’,” the official said.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that no foreign terrorist groups are active in the country.
IEA has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment not to allow any group to use Afghanistan soil in attacking other countries.
It is time for the world and Afghanistan to get closer, Muttaqi tells new UN envoy
Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden’s nuclear remarks
Namibia stun Sri Lanka to claim T20 World Cup opener
Nabi’s men look to build on Asia Cup heroics: Afghanistan team preview
SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station
Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A series postponded
India’s Modi assails Putin over Ukraine war
Houses rented to kidnappers, Daesh militants ‘will be seized’
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicks off
Taiwan hit by 7.2 magnitude earthquake, tsunami warning issued
Tahawol: Concerns over security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: World’s concern over Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s diplomatic ties discussed
Saar: Views over Terrorism discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to launch major regional projects discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA supreme leader issues guideline on the arrest of citizens
-
Latest News4 days ago
US restricts visas for IEA members over ‘repression of Afghan women, girls’
-
Sport4 days ago
Qatar adds third ‘floating hotel’ for incoming World Cup fans
-
Business3 days ago
Trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan increases by 66% in past year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan, South Korea, Venezuela lose bids for UNHCR seats
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan to compete for UNHRC membership seat
-
Regional5 days ago
Nakamura Memorial Garden inaugurated in Nangarhar province