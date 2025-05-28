Italian appointed as head coach of Afghanistan national football team

Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN) on Saturday held the draw for the fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) at its sports studio on Saturday, with officials from the country’s Sports Authority and Football Federation in attendance.

The ceremony, broadcast live on ATN and Ariana News channels, determined the fixtures for all 18 weeks of the fourth season of the Premier Futsal League, allowing teams to learn who their opponents will be.

Ten teams will compete in this season of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League. The matches are scheduled to begin on June 6 and will be held at the futsal gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation.

According to the draw, Sadaqat FC and Noorzad FC will play the opening match.

Other first-week fixtures include:

Perozi Panjshir vs. FC Arya Forj

Omid FC vs. Zaher Asad

Zaitoon FC vs. Deyar-E-Sanayee

Jawanan Maihan vs. Etihad FC

In a joint initiative by the Futsal Committee and Ariana Television, the full fixture list for all 18 weeks has been released in advance, so teams are fully aware of their opponents throughout the season.

ATN holds exclusive rights to produce and broadcast the fourth season of Afghanistan’s Premier Futsal League live on its TV channels and digital platforms.

The fourth season of the Afghan Futsal Premier League will include 90 matches, and for the first time, the tournament will be played on a round-robin basis.

Two matches will be held every day, except Saturdays. The first match will start at 4:00 PM and the second match at 6:00 PM.

ATN’s support helps futsal flourish

ATN has consistently supported the development of futsal in Afghanistan and made sure that the growing fan base across the country got to see their national team in action at the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan last year.

Matches were broadcast live and millions of viewers cheered their team on in what was Afghanistan’s first ever appearance at the global showpiece.

A World Cup debut wasn’t however Afghanistan’s only high during the course of 2024 as they also played in the AFC Futsal Championship for the first time.

While Afghanistan appears to be scripting yet another sporting fairy tale, this time in futsal, development of players on home ground is critical – hence the importance of domestic tournaments such as the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League.

Futsal fans around the country will meanwhile be able to watch this exciting tournament live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television.

With only three weeks to go before kick off, fans can follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for news, updates and schedules on this upcoming tournament.