Health
Italy commits €6 million to improve access to health care in Afghanistan
The Government of Italy has allocated €6 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) in Afghanistan to improve people’s access to health services in primary and secondary health care facilities in five provinces.
The provinces are Helmand, Kandahar, Nimroz, Zabul and Uruzgan.
While health care facilities across Afghanistan are closing or facing significant resource shortages, health needs are increasing rapidly, WHO said.
The complexity and severity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has increased the number of people in need of health assistance by 16%, from 24.3 million in 2022 to a projected 28.3 million in 2023.
Through the funding received from the Italian government, WHO will conduct life-saving health interventions at the primary and secondary levels in the southern region of the country to reduce avoidable deaths from disease.
“Italy’s contribution to Afghanistan is crucial for WHO to further strengthen primary and secondary health care services in vulnerable communities,” says Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan.
“This strategic support will also reinforce the preparedness and response capacities of public hospitals for future outbreaks and health emergencies.”
Natalia Quintavalle, Ambassador of Italy to Afghanistan, added, “We are strongly committed to further enhancing health care service delivery in under-served areas for the people of Afghanistan.”
She added that, “Italy is committed to working with WHO to enhance health care services and build a healthier future for all Afghans”.
With the funding from Italy, WHO will support 31 health facilities targeting more than 221 889 beneficiaries from the under-served population. These facilities are spread out across 25 districts and 31 main villages.
Moreover, WHO will ensure mainstreaming of gender equity and human rights dimensions across all activities. The focus will be on adopting an equitable approach that leaves no one behind to address multiple vulnerabilities based on gender, age, ethnicity and other social stratifications.
Health
Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in Afghanistan
The ministry of public health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in cooperation with relevant international agencies launched the last round of the polio vaccination campaign for this year.
The ministry said in a statement that the campaign will be launched in 242 high risk districts of 26 provinces of Afghanistan targeting nearly seven million children under the age of five.
According to the ministry in the east region, the campaign will be rolled out one week later in that region as it comes close on the heels of the previous campaign.
In 2022, nine rounds of polio vaccination campaigns including six national and three regional were carried out this year.
“Each campaign has brought Afghanistan closer to interrupting the transmission of the virus,” read the statement.
Afghanistan is now closer to polio eradication than ever before.
“This year, to date, two polio cases, one in Paktika and one in Kunar, have been reported. This is a significant reduction compared to 56 polio cases in 2020 and four cases in 2021,” read the statement.
Dr. Qalandar Ebad, the Minister of Public called on the nation to respect health workers who are working to save the lives of children.
“The people, especially parents, should respect the efforts of the vaccination teams that save the life of their children, (and save them) from deadly and permanently paralyzing polio disease by administering two drops of the vaccine,” Ebad said.
The Minister also called on people to cooperate with vaccination teams so children get vaccinated.
“Parents should present children under the age of five to the vaccinators to be vaccinated so that they are protected from the disease,” the Minister added.
Polio is a viral disease that has no cure and can only be prevented by vaccination. The disease is mostly prevalent in children and can cause permanent paralysis or even death.
Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries where polio is endemic.
The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan calls on all local officials, community elders, influencers, scholars, and parents to cooperate with vaccination teams in their communities for the successful implementation of this campaign so that no child will be paralyzed by the virus and this disease can be eradicated from Afghanistan forever.
Health
EU gives $17 million to improve mental health, drug use disorder services
The European Union has allocated €16 million ($17 million) towards increasing access of vulnerable populations in Afghanistan to mental health and drug use disorder services.
To address drug use and its related disorders in Afghanistan, World Health Organization (WHO) will increase Afghans’ access to integrated, qualitative, and comprehensive drug use disorder and mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services, the organization said in a statement.
“Drug use disorders need to be considered primarily as health problems rather than criminal behaviors. The EU funding will enable us to provide an effective and integrated drug treatment programme that focuses on the physical, mental, social, psychological, and economic well-being of vulnerable populations,” says Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan.
Raffaella Iodice, EU Chargée d’Affaires and Deputy Head of Delegation to Afghanistan said: “The EU remains deeply committed to supporting the Afghan people. Too many persons in Afghanistan suffer from mental health disorders after years of conflict and political changes. Improving the health and well-being of the people of Afghanistan jointly with WHO and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime is to address immediate needs of people and represents concrete steps towards achieving universal health coverage”.
The EU’s assistance to Afghanistan addresses notably the most vulnerable segments of the population, including women, girls, minorities, internally displaced persons and refugees. EU aid is channeled through United Nations agencies or nongovernmental organizations, WHO stated.
Health
Health ministry marks World Universal Health Coverage Day in Kabul
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) celebrated World Universal Health Coverage Day, which falls on December 12, under the theme “Health is safety, safety is everyone’s right”.
Mohammad Hassan Ghiasi, Deputy Minister of Planning and Policy of MoPH, said that in order to ensure universal health coverage, the ministry has launched comprehensive plans for the supply of health services throughout the country.
Ghiasi added that the health ministry is determined to facilitate access for all citizens in a fair way and without financial pressure by launching these programs.
“Public health tries to provide health services to the citizens of the country in a fair, balanced and quality manner,” said Ghiasi.
Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy, meanwhile said that the credibility of the government is based on three factors, which are health, education and economic growth.
“The more we reduce the percentage of illiteracy in the country, the more we will contribute to the development and progress of the country to the same extent,” said Nazari.
Mir Najmuddin Hashemi, the representative of the World Health Organization in Afghanistan, said that currently half of the world’s population has financial problems and find it difficult to access health services, but that this organization is committed to providing assistance to the people of Afghanistan.
“We help children and youth stay in school and ensure citizens don’t have to choose between paying for food and medicine,” he said.
Malali, the representative of UNICEF in Afghanistan, also said: “UNICEF is committed to contributing to the strengthening of the Afghan health system.”
Afghanistan’s health system is facing problems more than ever and some believe that the international community should support the country’s health system as was done in previous years.
WHO concerned over increasing reports of severe COVID-19 cases in China
Real Madrid preparing a 1 billion euro deal to sign Kylian Mbappe
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meetings with Biden
Fans disappointed as Argentina World Cup victory parade ends abruptly
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
Afghan assets moved to Swiss bank generate $36 million: Ahadi
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
Afghanistan gets new microfinance scheme
Tahawol: Afghan trust fund meeting discussed
Tahawol: Reactions to suspension of women from universities discussed
Saar: Suspension of women from universities discussed
Tahawol: UN’s call for inclusive government discussed
Saar: Hamid Karzai’s meetings with politicians abroad discussed
Tahawol: UNSC’s scheduled meeting on Afghanistan discussed
