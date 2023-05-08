Latest News
Japan’s envoy to Kabul reiterates continued support to Afghanistan
The ambassador of Japan in Afghanistan said during a trip to Kandahar province that the political representation of his country will remain in Afghanistan and that Tokyo will continue to support this country.
In a tweet on Sunday, the embassy confirmed Takashi Okada’s visit to Kandahar and to UN projects in the province.
Okada also met with some locals and listened to their problems, the embassy tweeted.
He also met with children, at school in a tent, and promised them that they will get a new school building by next year.
Okada also visited a health center in Panjwayi district and said that Japan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are building a hospital in the district.
Japan is a key financial sponsor of UN humanitarian projects in Afghanistan and has provided large-scale assistance over the years.
Although no country has recognized the new government of Afghanistan so far, several countries have kept or reopened their embassies in Kabul and actively engage with the Islamic Emirate, which has repeatedly called for it to be legitimized.
Muttaqi calls for dialogue between Pakistan govt and TTP
Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Monday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has never claimed that women’s education was forbidden or against Islam and that it has merely stated educational activities for women have been postponed.
Muttaqi, who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, also urged Islamabad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to hold talks.
He said that the IEA first started negotiations between Pakistan and the TTP. “On Pakistani land, we do not desire carnage or chaos. There are significant political and security issues facing Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he said as reported by Pakistan media.
According to Muttaqi, Pakistan and Afghanistan share more than just friendly ties. Historical, religious, social, geographic, and inter-ethnic linkages unite the two nations. Infrastructure investment would need to be made jointly by Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly for railway and transport projects.
He said economic ties with Pakistan and Central Asian countries are crucial and that Pakistan and Afghanistan will need to be adaptable in order to tackle issues as they arise in order to advance towards a better future.
Afghan, Pakistani FMs discuss security and trade in Islamabad
Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, discussed security and trade in a bilateral meeting in Islamabad on Sunday.
Muttaqi and Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed their desire to pursue continuous and practical engagement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
On peace and security, the foreign ministers emphasized the need for enhanced coordination to counter terrorism and deepening bilateral cooperation, the statement said.
Regarding bilateral and transit trade, the two sides stressed the importance of removing impediments to trade in order to advance the goal of enhanced regional economic integration and connectivity, according to the statement.
Muttaqi and Minister for Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, are on a visit to Pakistan from 05-08 May 2023. Besides holding bilateral meeting, Muttaqi also participated in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue with the participation of the Chinese Foreign Minister, where the three sides agreed to advance political engagement, counterterrorism cooperation and enhance trade, investments and connectivity under the trilateral framework.
China and Pakistan emphasize need to ensure stability in Afghanistan
Foreign ministers at the tripartite meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and China in Islamabad on Saturday emphasized the need to strengthen regional economic relations and stability in the country.
At this meeting, the Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed economic cooperation, peace, security, stability and other issues with foreign ministers of China and Pakistan.
After the meeting, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, held a press conference and said stability in Afghanistan is important for the region.
“For social and economic development, connectivity and prosperity in the region, peace and stability in Afghanistan is still vital,” said Zardari.
“We will continue to work with our other partners for a peaceful, dignified and united Afghanistan.”
The Chinese Foreign Minister also called on the IEA to form an inclusive and moderate government and to continue to address the security concerns of Afghanistan’s neighbors regarding terrorist threats.
“We hope the Taliban will accept the policy of inclusive and moderate government and maintain friendly relations with its neighbors, said Qin.
“It is important that the Taliban take the security concerns of their neighbors seriously and adopt stronger measures to deal with various terrorist groups in Afghanistan,” he added.
Muttaqi and his delegation meanwhile had separate meetings with the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan during their trip to Islamabad.
According to Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesperson of foreign ministry, economic cooperation, political and transit issues were discussed in these meetings.
In addition, Muttaqi met with General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, and discussed regional security, ease of movement of people, and issues related to Afghan immigrants, Takal said.
