Japan’s envoy to Kabul reiterates continued support to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 8, 2023)

The ambassador of Japan in Afghanistan said during a trip to Kandahar province that the political representation of his country will remain in Afghanistan and that Tokyo will continue to support this country.

In a tweet on Sunday, the embassy confirmed Takashi Okada’s visit to Kandahar and to UN projects in the province.

Okada also met with some locals and listened to their problems, the embassy tweeted.

He also met with children, at school in a tent, and promised them that they will get a new school building by next year.

Okada also visited a health center in Panjwayi district and said that Japan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are building a hospital in the district.

Japan is a key financial sponsor of UN humanitarian projects in Afghanistan and has provided large-scale assistance over the years.

Although no country has recognized the new government of Afghanistan so far, several countries have kept or reopened their embassies in Kabul and actively engage with the Islamic Emirate, which has repeatedly called for it to be legitimized.