Science & Technology
Japan’s flagship H3 rocket ‘self-destructs’ after launch fails
Japan’s flagship H3 rocket lifted off for the first time on Tuesday from a space center on the southeast coast of Tanegashima, but was ordered to self-destruct minutes later, the country’s space agency said.
“A destruct command has been transmitted to H3 around 10:52 a.m. (0152GMT), because there was no possibility of achieving the mission,” said Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in a brief statement.
On Feb. 17, the H3 rocket also failed to lift off from a space center despite having its main engine ignited.
The long-awaited launch attempt from the Tanegashima Space Center had been plagued by delays, and the latest failure is yet another setback for Japan’s space strategy, Anadola agency reported.
Taiwan’s TSMC to recruit 6,000 engineers in 2023
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) (2330.TW), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, will recruit more than 6,000 new staff in 2023, the company said in a statement on Saturday.
The hiring drive comes despite a global downturn in the chip industry, Reuters reported.
According to TSMC, the company will seek young engineers with associates, bachelor’s, masters’s or doctorate degrees in electrical engineering or software-related fields, in cities all across Taiwan.
The average overall salary of a new engineer with a master’s degree is T$2 million ($65,578.07), the company added.
A decline in demand for electronics and high inventory levels following a shortage of some chips have led to a downturn for the semiconductor industry.
Since late 2022, a number of chip companies around the world have reined in investments.
Intel Corp (INTC.O) recently announced that it would cut payments to mid-level staff and executives from 5% to 25%.
TSMC’s dominance in making some of the most advanced chips for high-end customers such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has shielded it from downturn.
The company slightly reduced its annual capital expenditure for 2023 and predicts a first-quarter revenue drop, but has said it expects demand to pick up by the second half of this year.
WhatsApp working on text edit mode
WhatsApp messaging service app has been working on a change that will allow its users to edit text messages that have already been sent, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.
A WhatsApp insider uncovered the plans for the messaging platform and saw a leaked screenshot of the new function.
According to the insider from WhatsApp, the function will only be available for 15 minutes after a text has been sent.
However, specifics of when it will be rolled out are yet to be released, the Daily Mail reported.
The edit was requested by millions of WhatsApp users in a bid to correct typos or embarrassing messages sent over to others in personal chats or group messages.
And after being revealed last year that the long-requested feature was ‘under development’, users will now finally be able to use the edit button.
According to the source, any message that you’ve edited will have a label saying so.
The edit is still in the early stages of the build so WhatsApp may make some more adjustments to the widget.
On the other hand, they may also decide not to release the edit button at all.
Sadly there are also still plenty of unknowns regarding details of whether other recipients will be alerted to an edit, or receive a log of what was changed.
And the biggest unknown is exactly when this feature will roll out to the general public.
This comes after an insider saw a leaked screenshot of the function.
Search begins for Afghanistan’s sports car investors
After the unveiling of Afghanistan’s first sports car, the Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (DTVET) says there has been a huge interest from investors interested in funding the concept.
Officials said in addition to German and British companies, Afghans living abroad have also expressed their interest and have pledged to invest $400 million to get the motor car company off the ground in Afghanistan.
At a three-day DTVET expo in Kabul, Gholam Haider Shahamat, the head of DTVET, said Thursday that foreign companies have also shown interest in investing in this car.
“Foreign companies have also offered to invest in this car, from German and British companies,” said Shahamat.
“Our Afghans have also requested to invest up to four hundred million dollars, and Inshallah, I think that after two or three days, a contract will be signed with a private company to invest in this car,” he added.
Mohammad Reza, the designer of this sports car meanwhile says that he is trying to design others and that the purpose of attending the exhibition was to attract investment.
“This expo is for three days, and in these three days, we talk to the chambers of industry and commerce, investment chambers, the government, the nation, and the media about how we can attract investment,” said Reza.
Members of the private sector say that they will start discussing investments for technical and vocational education next week.
“Such an expo is very positive for us because technical and vocational education has always worked and is working to reduce poverty and raise industry,” said Zakria, a participant.
“We have engineers, we have workers, we just need to produce products ourselves,” said another participant.
