Japan’s flagship H3 rocket ‘self-destructs’ after launch fails 

(Last Updated On: March 4, 2023)

WhatsApp messaging service app has been working on a change that will allow its users to edit text messages that have already been sent, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

A WhatsApp insider uncovered the plans for the messaging platform and saw a leaked screenshot of the new function.

According to the insider from WhatsApp, the function will only be available for 15 minutes after a text has been sent.

However, specifics of when it will be rolled out are yet to be released, the Daily Mail reported.

The edit was requested by millions of WhatsApp users in a bid to correct typos or embarrassing messages sent over to others in personal chats or group messages.

And after being revealed last year that the long-requested feature was ‘under development’, users will now finally be able to use the edit button.

According to the source, any message that you’ve edited will have a label saying so.

The edit is still in the early stages of the build so WhatsApp may make some more adjustments to the widget.

On the other hand, they may also decide not to release the edit button at all.

Sadly there are also still plenty of unknowns regarding details of whether other recipients will be alerted to an edit, or receive a log of what was changed.

And the biggest unknown is exactly when this feature will roll out to the general public.

