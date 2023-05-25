Latest News
Kabir meets with Chinese envoy, reiterates need for strong ties with Beijing
Acting Prime Minister and Deputy for Political Affairs, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, said in a meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Kabul that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants good relations with all its neighboring countries.
Kabir met with the Chinese ambassador, Wang Yu, in his office on Wednesday, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
Wang expressed satisfaction with the security situation in the country and said China wants enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan.
China believes that peace in Afghanistan is for the benefit of the region, neighboring countries, and China, he added.
With joint efforts of Kabul and Beijing in the economic sector, we can achieve great success in the future, Wang said.
For his part, Kabir reminded Wang of the historical ties the two countries share and said Afghanistan has always sought good ties with all its neighbors, including China, and that the Islamic Emirate is committed not to allowing Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other nations.
Kabir thanked China for providing facilities to Afghan businessmen and said that the Islamic Emirate is ready to provide all facilities to Chinese investors, and maintain their security in Afghanistan.
Latest News
66 Afghan prisoners released from Pakistan prisons return home
As a result of the efforts of the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Karachi, 66 Afghan prisoners were released from the prisons of Sindh province of Pakistan on Wednesday and returned to Afghanistan.
The Consul General of Afghanistan in Karachi says that 56 of the prisoners were released from Malir Prison in Karachi, eight from the Children’s Prison and two from the Khairpur District Prison of Sindh.
According to the Consulate General of Afghanistan, these prisoners were transferred to Afghanistan through Chaman border crossing, at the expense of the government, which was paid based on the guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Latest News
UN agencies and IEA agree to form a coordination committee
A coordination meeting was held on Wednesday between the United Nations agencies in Afghanistan and various departments of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where various issues were discussed.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Malawi Amir Khan Muttaqi thanked the United Nations agencies and donors for their generous assistance to the people of Afghanistan and said that Afghanistan has a unique potential for development and self-reliance with a young and energetic workforce and vast natural resources.
“Since the country has been affected by four decades of wars, it needs international aid for some time, until Afghanistan can stand on its own feet and become a donor country instead of a recipient country,” Muttaqi said in the meeting.
Later, the heads of various ministries of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assured the United Nations agencies and other charitable institutions of their cooperation and requested that in order to ensure more effectiveness and transparency of aid to the country, coordination with relevant sectoral ministries should be further strengthened and the priorities of the people of Afghanistan should be taken into account in the design and implementation of projects.
Meanwhile, Ramiz Alakbarov UN. Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, said in his speech that everyone has one goal and that is to make Afghanistan prosperous and self-sufficient.
Alakbarov added that the UN is trying to organize the distribution of aid in such a way as to create job opportunities for the people.
The two sides agreed to establish a coordination committee between the relevant agencies of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the relevant agencies of the United Nations for the purpose of greater coordination.
Latest News
Aid agency chief: IEA says guidelines on female NGO staff resuming work close to finalization
The head of a major international aid agency said Tuesday that key Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan officials told him in meetings that they are close to finalizing guidelines that will allow Afghan women to resume working for nongovernmental organizations.
But they were unable to give a timeline or details when pressed, he said.
The IEA last December barred Afghan women from working at NGOs, allegedly because they were not wearing the hijab correctly and were not observing gender segregation rules.
In April, they said this ban extended to U.N. offices and agencies in Afghanistan. There are exemptions in some sectors like health care and education, AP reported.
Days before the NGO order came into effect, the IEA barred women from universities, having already stopped girls from going to school beyond sixth grade. Last November, women were banned from public spaces, including parks.
In January, the IEA said they were working on guidelines for women to return to work at NGOs. They previously said they were working on guidelines so that girls and young women could return to education but these have yet to materialize.
Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, is visiting Afghanistan for the second time in five months to persuade the country’s IEA rulers to reverse the ban on the organization’s female staff.
Egeland met the Kandahar deputy governor, Maulvi Hayatullah Mubarak, who he described as having “direct contact with and links” to the IEA’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, who ordered the education and NGO bans. He also met the head of Kandahar’s Economy Directorate, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Baryali.
“The authorities in Kandahar have a special position since the emir (Akhundzada) sits in Kandahar,” he told The Associated Press. “Whatever agreement we can get in Kandahar can have a national impact. These guidelines are close to being finalized and should soon be put into effect, that is what was conveyed.”
Egeland said he pressed the officials for a timeline and clarity on the word “soon” but they didn’t elaborate.
He was told the IEA couldn’t guarantee anything as everything needed to be put to the supreme leadership. They also told him they had been working on the NGO matter for months and that most issues have been resolved.
The guidelines are likely to cover dress codes, gender segregation in the workplace, and a chaperone for travel. Egeland warned that it would not be a lifting of the ban if the guidelines went beyond that.
The Norwegian Refugee Council stands to lose 40% of its funding for Afghanistan because of the bans on female employment and education, he said.
He said the potential loss meant a 40% drop in the number of people reached.
The agency has also laid off 220 of its 1,500 workforce and closed five offices. But it retains male and female Afghan staff who are unable to work because of the bans. The agency is not deploying male-only teams.
“I believe their promises,” he said of the IEA. “But I can only accept the facts.”
Abdul Rahman Habib, a spokesman for the Economy Ministry, said it was too early to talk about the NGO guidelines.
“If it comes from another source we are not responsible for it,” he said. “We are the only source for confirmation. When the time is right we will announce it officially.”
The IEA have repeatedly told senior humanitarian officials visiting Afghanistan since December that the NGO restrictions are temporary suspensions, not a ban.
