Four die of suffocation in Baghlan coal mine accident
At least four miners died of suffocation after an explosion in a Baghlan province coal mine, officials said on Thursday.
On May 23, two separate gas explosions in the Tale Barfak and Jalgah districts of Afghanistan’s Baghlan province resulted in the deaths of four coal miners.
In the first incident, two brothers named Nazmir and Abdulsir died after being overcome by fumes while working in a coal mine in the village of Peshte Marq in the Tale Barfak district, according to Abdullah Hamid, the head of mines in Baghlan.
In the second incident, a father and son named Shir and Dost Mohammad died while working in the Jalgah district’s Shahkul Chenark area, Hamid confirmed.
In other mining accidents this month, one coal miner died of suffocation on May 17, and six others were poisoned in the Tale Barfak district of Baghlan province.
The high casualty toll has meanwhile raised questions about the safety of miners in the country.
Kabir meets with Chinese envoy, reiterates need for strong ties with Beijing
Acting Prime Minister and Deputy for Political Affairs, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, said in a meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Kabul that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants good relations with all its neighboring countries.
Kabir met with the Chinese ambassador, Wang Yu, in his office on Wednesday, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
Wang expressed satisfaction with the security situation in the country and said China wants enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan.
China believes that peace in Afghanistan is for the benefit of the region, neighboring countries, and China, he added.
With joint efforts of Kabul and Beijing in the economic sector, we can achieve great success in the future, Wang said.
For his part, Kabir reminded Wang of the historical ties the two countries share and said Afghanistan has always sought good ties with all its neighbors, including China, and that the Islamic Emirate is committed not to allowing Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other nations.
Kabir thanked China for providing facilities to Afghan businessmen and said that the Islamic Emirate is ready to provide all facilities to Chinese investors, and maintain their security in Afghanistan.
66 Afghan prisoners released from Pakistan prisons return home
As a result of the efforts of the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Karachi, 66 Afghan prisoners were released from the prisons of Sindh province of Pakistan on Wednesday and returned to Afghanistan.
The Consul General of Afghanistan in Karachi says that 56 of the prisoners were released from Malir Prison in Karachi, eight from the Children’s Prison and two from the Khairpur District Prison of Sindh.
According to the Consulate General of Afghanistan, these prisoners were transferred to Afghanistan through Chaman border crossing, at the expense of the government, which was paid based on the guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
UN agencies and IEA agree to form a coordination committee
A coordination meeting was held on Wednesday between the United Nations agencies in Afghanistan and various departments of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where various issues were discussed.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Malawi Amir Khan Muttaqi thanked the United Nations agencies and donors for their generous assistance to the people of Afghanistan and said that Afghanistan has a unique potential for development and self-reliance with a young and energetic workforce and vast natural resources.
“Since the country has been affected by four decades of wars, it needs international aid for some time, until Afghanistan can stand on its own feet and become a donor country instead of a recipient country,” Muttaqi said in the meeting.
Later, the heads of various ministries of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assured the United Nations agencies and other charitable institutions of their cooperation and requested that in order to ensure more effectiveness and transparency of aid to the country, coordination with relevant sectoral ministries should be further strengthened and the priorities of the people of Afghanistan should be taken into account in the design and implementation of projects.
Meanwhile, Ramiz Alakbarov UN. Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, said in his speech that everyone has one goal and that is to make Afghanistan prosperous and self-sufficient.
Alakbarov added that the UN is trying to organize the distribution of aid in such a way as to create job opportunities for the people.
The two sides agreed to establish a coordination committee between the relevant agencies of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the relevant agencies of the United Nations for the purpose of greater coordination.
