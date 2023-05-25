Four die of suffocation in Baghlan coal mine accident

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2023)

At least four miners died of suffocation after an explosion in a Baghlan province coal mine, officials said on Thursday.

On May 23, two separate gas explosions in the Tale Barfak and Jalgah districts of Afghanistan’s Baghlan province resulted in the deaths of four coal miners.

In the first incident, two brothers named Nazmir and Abdulsir died after being overcome by fumes while working in a coal mine in the village of Peshte Marq in the Tale Barfak district, according to Abdullah Hamid, the head of mines in Baghlan.

In the second incident, a father and son named Shir and Dost Mohammad died while working in the Jalgah district’s Shahkul Chenark area, Hamid confirmed.

In other mining accidents this month, one coal miner died of suffocation on May 17, and six others were poisoned in the Tale Barfak district of Baghlan province.

The high casualty toll has meanwhile raised questions about the safety of miners in the country.