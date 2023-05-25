Latest News
Amid ongoing water rights dispute, Iran says it ‘does not recognize’ IEA govt
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that Iran does not recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as the ruling body and called on the IEA to form an inclusive government.
Amirabdollahian’s remarks, at a meeting between Foreign Ministry officials and Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Imam Khomeini, come amid rising tension between the two countries over what Iran claims is the IEA’s blatant violation of the 1973 Helmand River Water Treaty.
“We do not recognize the incumbent ruling body of Afghanistan and we emphasize the necessity of forming an inclusive government in the country because the Taliban is one part of the reality of Afghanistan, not all of it,” he said.
He also said at the meeting that he has discussed the issue of water with the IEA but Tehran believes the issue must be resolved according to the 1973 water treaty between the two countries.
“We have told Afghan authorities that the issue of [Iran’s] share of water cannot be resolved through a mere political statement and should be pursued within the framework of legal measures,” he said.
Over the past few weeks, Iranian officials have continued to accuse the IEA of violating the treaty, claiming water flowing to Iran is being blocked in Afghanistan. The IEA has meanwhile repeatedly said drought and climate change is taking its toll on the country’s water supply.
According to the treaty, Iran is entitled to 820 million cubic meters of water from the river annually, but earlier this month an Iranian official said it only received 27 million cubic meters in the past year.
IEA ‘committed to treaty’
On Monday, Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the IEA is committed to the 1351 (1973) water treaty with Iran but that Tehran must adjust its expectations considering the drought in the country and the region.
Muttaqi said “the drought in Afghanistan and the region should not be overlooked”.
He also referred to a recent International Rescue Organization (IRC) report which stated Afghanistan is the third most vulnerable country to climate change in the world, and the most damaging effect of climate change has been on the country’s water resources.
“We also expect the officials of Iran to adjust their expectations with the 1351 treaty, and the criteria for judgment and comments should be based on the provisions contained in the treaty,” Muttaqi said.
He said “there is no water in the Kamal Khan dam”, which is on the Helmand River, and Kajaki dam, also on the same river, has limited capacity for water as it’s filled with sediment.
He said: “There is a serious need to consider these facts.”
Muttaqi also asked Iran not to politicize the issue of water and said: “It is better to solve such issues (water rights issues) through understanding and face-to-face talks instead of media noises.”
He suggested talks two days before former US special representative Zalmay Khalizad urged the same.
On Wednesday, Khalilzad said in a series of tweets that Iranian leaders “are saber-rattling, threatening Afghanistan with a range of hostile actions”.
He said however the IEA authorities are being “surprisingly restrained and statesmanlike” over the issue.
Khalilzad pointed out that the IEA authorities have acknowledged the 1973 water treaty while arguing that the lower levels of water are due to drought and climate change.
He noted that the treaty “envisages remedies” for circumstances of disagreement, including bilateral engagement to find a solution, making use of the “good offices of a third party”, and if neither step works, then the issue should be submitted to arbitration.
“None of these have been tried yet. The Iranian regime must stop saber rattling,” Khalilzad said.
Iran’s ‘displeasure’
On Thursday, Amirabdollahian meanwhile raised a number of other issues at his meeting, issues that Tehran was not happy about.
Referring to the close proximity and long borders between Iran and Afghanistan, he noted that there had been the occasional border skirmish. He also said he hoped there would not be a repeat of the Mazar-e-Sharif incident in 1998, which claimed the lives of eight Iranian diplomats at the consulate in the city.
Tasnim news reported that Amirabdollahian reiterated that Iran does not recognize the nature of the current ruling power and stressed the need for an inclusive government, stating: “The Taliban is part of the reality of Afghanistan, not the entirety of Afghanistan.”
He further expressed displeasure with the deprivation of Afghan women and girls from education, considering it contrary to the teachings of Islam.
Latest News
Four die of suffocation in Baghlan coal mine accident
At least four miners died of suffocation after an explosion in a Baghlan province coal mine, officials said on Thursday.
On May 23, two separate gas explosions in the Tale Barfak and Jalgah districts of Afghanistan’s Baghlan province resulted in the deaths of four coal miners.
In the first incident, two brothers named Nazmir and Abdulsir died after being overcome by fumes while working in a coal mine in the village of Peshte Marq in the Tale Barfak district, according to Abdullah Hamid, the head of mines in Baghlan.
In the second incident, a father and son named Shir and Dost Mohammad died while working in the Jalgah district’s Shahkul Chenark area, Hamid confirmed.
In other mining accidents this month, one coal miner died of suffocation on May 17, and six others were poisoned in the Tale Barfak district of Baghlan province.
The high casualty toll has meanwhile raised questions about the safety of miners in the country.
Latest News
Kabir meets with Chinese envoy, reiterates need for strong ties with Beijing
Acting Prime Minister and Deputy for Political Affairs, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, said in a meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Kabul that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants good relations with all its neighboring countries.
Kabir met with the Chinese ambassador, Wang Yu, in his office on Wednesday, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
Wang expressed satisfaction with the security situation in the country and said China wants enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan.
China believes that peace in Afghanistan is for the benefit of the region, neighboring countries, and China, he added.
With joint efforts of Kabul and Beijing in the economic sector, we can achieve great success in the future, Wang said.
For his part, Kabir reminded Wang of the historical ties the two countries share and said Afghanistan has always sought good ties with all its neighbors, including China, and that the Islamic Emirate is committed not to allowing Afghanistan’s soil to be used against any other nations.
Kabir thanked China for providing facilities to Afghan businessmen and said that the Islamic Emirate is ready to provide all facilities to Chinese investors, and maintain their security in Afghanistan.
Latest News
66 Afghan prisoners released from Pakistan prisons return home
As a result of the efforts of the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Karachi, 66 Afghan prisoners were released from the prisons of Sindh province of Pakistan on Wednesday and returned to Afghanistan.
The Consul General of Afghanistan in Karachi says that 56 of the prisoners were released from Malir Prison in Karachi, eight from the Children’s Prison and two from the Khairpur District Prison of Sindh.
According to the Consulate General of Afghanistan, these prisoners were transferred to Afghanistan through Chaman border crossing, at the expense of the government, which was paid based on the guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
World’s poorest countries pushed to brink of collapse under China debt
Tahawol: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Amid ongoing water rights dispute, Iran says it ‘does not recognize’ IEA govt
Saar: IEA senior officials’ meeting at Sapedar Palace discussed
Four die of suffocation in Baghlan coal mine accident
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
Pakistan militant attack kills three troops, officials say
Turkey’s Erdogan cancels election rallies for health reasons
Tahawol: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA senior officials’ meeting at Sapedar Palace discussed
Saar: Iran and Indonesia leader’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s new representative for Afghanistan
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
India delivers more assistance to Habibia High School in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
2.4 million people are living with disabilities in Afghanistan: OCHA
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran’s deputy chief of army visits Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Military helicopter crashes in northern Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Lucknow edge Kolkata to enter IPL play-offs, top-two finish for Chennai
-
World4 days ago
Air strikes shake Khartoum as warring sides agree to one-week ceasefire
-
Sport5 days ago
Bangladesh won’t take Afghanistan lightly: chief selector
-
Sport3 days ago
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth