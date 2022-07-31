Latest News
Kabul city rattled by early morning rocket attack
The interior ministry has confirmed that a rocket hit a residential house in Sherpur, close to Kabul city center, at about 6am Sunday.
The Interior Ministry’s spokesman Abdul Nafi Takour confirmed the incident but said no casualties had been reported.
“It was a rocket attack this morning on a residential house in Sherpur area of Kabul city; fortunately, it did not leave casualties,” Takour said.
Meanwhile, military experts said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) should strengthen its intelligence measures to prevent such attacks.
“Today’s explosion in the city of Kabul, in the first stage, proves that the security problem is still there and the Islamic Emirate has not overcome this challenge, and they must take measures,” said Asadullah Nadim, a military analyst.
However, a number of other military experts said that the respective security agencies must take serious measures to prevent such attacks so that the newfound security in Afghanistan is not destroyed.
In the meantime, security officials have repeatedly assured the public about their safety throughout Afghanistan and said they will not allow any group to disrupt public order.
Sunday’s incident comes on the heels of Friday’s grenade explosion in Kabul cricket stadium during a Shpageeza League match, which reportedly left two people dead.
China calls on the world to encourage IEA to form inclusive govt
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Afghanistan is still facing challenges and countries need to encourage the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to establish a comprehensive and inclusive government.
He also called for multilateral coordination and consensus among countries to deal with and improve the situation in Afghanistan.
“China is ready to cooperate with all the members of Shanghai [Cooperation Organization] to help the people of Afghanistan in today’s difficult situation and actively help this country in a path of growth and development,” said Wang.
According to China’s ambassador to Kabul, Wang said China does not interfere in Afghanistan’s affairs, nor does it want to drive personal interests in or influence the country.
Simultaneously, experts said that after US, China is one of the great powers in the world and apparently wants to play a major role in Afghanistan and fill the void left by the US.
On the other hand, a number of other experts believe that China is also pursuing its own goals in addition to maintaining its relations with Afghanistan.
According to them, China’s prominent role in Afghanistan’s mining is one of Beijing’s goals in the country.
Although China has repeatedly assured Kabul of the need to achieve stability, economic growth and national integration in Afghanistan, it has continuously emphasized that Beijing’s conditions for recognizing the Islamic Emirate are the same as those that the international community share.
Pakistani tribal elders arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP
A 17-member delegation of tribal elders arrived in Kabul on Saturday to resume peace talks with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
This comes after a team of senior religious scholars returned to Pakistan this week after negotiations in Afghanistan with the TTP leadership, Dawn News reported.
The eight-member ulema delegation was led by Mufti Taqi Usmani.
Dawn News reported a source privy to the ulema’s delegation claimed Usmani was able to convince the militant group that he had reviewed Pakistan’s Constitution and there was nothing in there which could be construed as un-Islamic.
MOPW starts reconstruction of Herat-Kabul and Kabul-Salang highways
Officials of the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) say that they have started the reconstruction of Herat-Kabul and Kabul-Salang highways, and the cost of this entire project will be provided from the internal budget.
According to the officials, the cost of reconstruction of all these projects will be paid by the Ministry of Public Works.
“The Herat-Kabul highway is 900 km long, so we decided to start the reconstruction of this highway with the private sector,” said Hamidullah Misbah, a spokesman for the MoPW.
Meanwhile. the drivers and residents of the area welcome this action of the Islamic Emirate, saying that after this, the drivers should refrain from the heavy tonnage and extra weight vehicles that cause damage to the highway.
“Drivers should not load too much and load as much as the road standard,” said Khalilullah, a driver.
Kabul-Herat highway is 900 km long and 7 meters wide, but now the width of this highway has been increased to 10 meters to prevent traffic accidents.
