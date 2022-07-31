China calls on the world to encourage IEA to form inclusive govt

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2022)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Afghanistan is still facing challenges and countries need to encourage the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to establish a comprehensive and inclusive government.

He also called for multilateral coordination and consensus among countries to deal with and improve the situation in Afghanistan.

“China is ready to cooperate with all the members of Shanghai [Cooperation Organization] to help the people of Afghanistan in today’s difficult situation and actively help this country in a path of growth and development,” said Wang.

According to China’s ambassador to Kabul, Wang said China does not interfere in Afghanistan’s affairs, nor does it want to drive personal interests in or influence the country.

Simultaneously, experts said that after US, China is one of the great powers in the world and apparently wants to play a major role in Afghanistan and fill the void left by the US.

On the other hand, a number of other experts believe that China is also pursuing its own goals in addition to maintaining its relations with Afghanistan.

According to them, China’s prominent role in Afghanistan’s mining is one of Beijing’s goals in the country.

Although China has repeatedly assured Kabul of the need to achieve stability, economic growth and national integration in Afghanistan, it has continuously emphasized that Beijing’s conditions for recognizing the Islamic Emirate are the same as those that the international community share.