Pakistani tribal elders arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP

The interior ministry has confirmed that a rocket hit a residential house in Sherpur, close to Kabul city center, at about 6am Sunday.

The Interior Ministry’s spokesman Abdul Nafi Takour confirmed the incident but said no casualties had been reported.

“It was a rocket attack this morning on a residential house in Sherpur area of Kabul city; fortunately, it did not leave casualties,” Takour said.

Meanwhile, military experts said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) should strengthen its intelligence measures to prevent such attacks.

“Today’s explosion in the city of Kabul, in the first stage, proves that the security problem is still there and the Islamic Emirate has not overcome this challenge, and they must take measures,” said Asadullah Nadim, a military analyst.

However, a number of other military experts said that the respective security agencies must take serious measures to prevent such attacks so that the newfound security in Afghanistan is not destroyed.

In the meantime, security officials have repeatedly assured the public about their safety throughout Afghanistan and said they will not allow any group to disrupt public order.

Sunday’s incident comes on the heels of Friday’s grenade explosion in Kabul cricket stadium during a Shpageeza League match, which reportedly left two people dead.