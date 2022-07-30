Latest News
MOPW starts reconstruction of Herat-Kabul and Kabul-Salang highways
Officials of the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) say that they have started the reconstruction of Herat-Kabul and Kabul-Salang highways, and the cost of this entire project will be provided from the internal budget.
According to the officials, the cost of reconstruction of all these projects will be paid by the Ministry of Public Works.
“The Herat-Kabul highway is 900 km long, so we decided to start the reconstruction of this highway with the private sector,” said Hamidullah Misbah, a spokesman for the MoPW.
Meanwhile. the drivers and residents of the area welcome this action of the Islamic Emirate, saying that after this, the drivers should refrain from the heavy tonnage and extra weight vehicles that cause damage to the highway.
“Drivers should not load too much and load as much as the road standard,” said Khalilullah, a driver.
Kabul-Herat highway is 900 km long and 7 meters wide, but now the width of this highway has been increased to 10 meters to prevent traffic accidents.
SCO foreign ministers emphasized the need for bilateral ties with Afghanistan
The meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was hosted by Vladimir Narov, minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, and attended by the foreign ministers of Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India and Pakistan, and Zhang Ming, the Secretary General of the SCO, on Friday in Tashkent.
The political and human situation as well as how to connect and grow Afghanistan’s trade and economic cooperation have been the focus of discussion among the foreign ministers of Shanghai summit.
However, this is the first Shanghai meeting after the political changes in Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari considers the Shanghai meeting as a good opportunity to discuss the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation and Afghanistan’s connection with regional countries.
“With the new political developments that have emerged in Afghanistan, there is a need for all the neighboring countries of Afghanistan and the countries of the region to work together for sustainable stability in Afghanistan,” said Zardari.
He has also emphasized the need to expand cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad and has expressed hope for the development of communications, including economic relations between the two neighboring countries.
At the same time, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that his country’s position is close to that of other members of Shanghai and Moscow is working with the new leadership of this country based on the current realities in Afghanistan.
“We have a very close position with our Uzbek friends in terms of the need to know the current realities in Afghanistan and we work with the current leadership based on these realities,” said Lavrov.
In the meantime, Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting minister of Foreign Affairs, said in an exclusive interview with WION that the major problems faced by the Islamic Emirate in the past months are now being resolved and Afghanistan’s relations with neighboring countries and the region are improving.
“We have dealt with many challenges over the years, and most of them have been addressed. The law-and-order situations in Afghanistan have improved now, and the foundations of the country’s economy are also improving day by day. Political ties with neighboring, regional countries and the international community are improving gradually. So, the major challenges that we’re facing have been reframed to a greater extent,” Muttaqi said.
He also further added: “However, Afghanistan has come out of a four-decade-long conflict. There are still many challenges, including the economy, and we’re hopeful of finding a solution to the remaining challenges too and I’m optimistic that with the level of progress that we’re making, we will be able to deal with the remaining challenges and find a good future.”
The foreign ministers of the SCO, in addition to the issues of strengthening trade and economic relations and connecting more member countries, at the end of their two-day meeting, also asked the United States to release the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Afghanistan.
The members of Shanghai also emphasized on the observance of human rights, and women’s work and education in Afghanistan, and stressed the need for reforms to make the government more inclusive in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate considers itself committed to respecting the rights of all citizens within the framework of Islamic values and has always emphasized that it is committed to bringing reforms in the government.
Kabul cricket stadium blast widely condemned
Friday evening’s explosion among the spectators of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 in Kabul has been widely condemned locally and internationally.
Condemning the explosion, the United Nations called for an end to attacks on civilians and called for the perpetrators of such attacks to be identified and prosecuted.
“I strongly condemn this afternoon’s atrocious attack at Kabul International Cricket Stadium, attacking population and sport facilities is strictly prohibited, i call for a thorough and transparent investigation, perpetuators must be brought to justice,” the UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, tweeted.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said that violence serves no purpose and is not the answer for the people of Afghanistan.
Condemning the blast, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called for the perpetrators of the attack against to be brought to justice.
Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul, also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Afghans.
Former President Hamid Karzai also strongly condemned the bombing.
According to Kabul’s Emergency Hospital, 13 people were injured in the explosion for which no one has claimed responsibility yet.
Meanwhile, some on social media have claimed a higher number of casualties including deaths. Kabul police however rejected the figures.
Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul police, in series of tweets urged diplomats, and all other international entities not to be part of “miscreants’ propaganda campaign.”
“I humbly suggest only following the information the Afghan security forces share about any such security incident. They are the only source of authentic and correct information about the security incidents because they gather them directly from the ground,” Zadran tweeted.
IEA will soon let girls attend school, says Pakistani cleric after Kabul visit
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will soon let Afghan girls of above sixth grade go to school, an influential Pakistani religious scholar said after visiting Kabul.
“In our meeting with the Afghan Taliban (IEA), we stressed that you must open girls’ schools and colleges so they can get education. I gave them my example and told them that I am Mullah as well but my niece is presently serving as a general in the Pakistan Army,” Maulana Tayyab said as quoted by Pakistan’ Geo News.
The cleriز said he told IEA leaders that a female in Pakistan has translated the Holy Quran into the Pashto language, who is his wife. Also, he said his wife had written a book in the Pashto language for helping others to understand the Holy Quran.
“Had she not attended school and not gotten education, how could she have served the Holy Quran and our religion,” Maulana Tayyab said.
He said he advised them to allow all girls to go to their schools and colleges. The IEA government could make separate arrangements so they can get education in a better environment, he added.
“They appreciated this and assured us that they would soon open girls’ schools and colleges where they can get education according to the Sharia law,” the religious leader said.
The IEA backtracked in March on their pledge to open high schools for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.
