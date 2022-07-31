Border force member killed in cross border shooting in Nimroz

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has confirmed that one of its soldiers was killed and another one wounded on Sunday when Iranian border forces opened fire along the border fence in Nimroz province.

The Nimroz department of Information and Culture said in a statement the incident occurred when the Iranian border forces fired at an IEA border patrol before firing off heavy artillery.

“One of our border forces has been martyred and one has been injured, and now the situation is calm, there is no problem,” read the statement.

According to the statement IEA forces did not respond to the attack. The statement noted information regarding the incident has been shared with Kabul.

“It is hoped that a decision will be taken at a high level to prevent such incidents from happening,” the statement read.

No other IEA department or ministry has yet commented, nor has Tehran commented.