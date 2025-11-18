Kamaluddin Tawhid appointed head of Afghanistan–Iran Joint Chamber

Kamaluddin Tawhid, a prominent Afghan entrepreneur and board member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, has been appointed as the new head of the Afghanistan–Iran Joint Chamber, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Afghanistan seeks to strengthen and expand its economic partnerships with neighboring countries, particularly with Iran.

Rising demands from the private sector to address trade hurdles and enhance cross-border business opportunities prompted the ministry to nominate Tawhid to the Economic Deputy Office of the Prime Minister.

After a thorough review, the Economic Deputy Office approved the appointment, highlighting Tawhid’s proven track record in facilitating trade between Afghanistan and Iran.

Under his leadership, officials expect renewed momentum in bilateral trade, improved mechanisms to address traders’ concerns, and the creation of a more favorable environment for investment between the two nations.

Over the past few years, trade between Afghanistan and Iran has seen a sharp increase. According to the World Bank, Afghanistan’s imports surged significantly in 2024, with Iran becoming its top import partner. In fact, Iran accounted for about 30 percent of all Afghan imports in that period.

On the export side, bilateral trade volumes exploded: Iran’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan rose sharply, and overall trade between the two countries grew by 84 percent in 2024 compared to 2023.