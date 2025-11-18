Pak-Afghan trade drops 54% in October amid prolonged crossing closures

Pakistan’s bilateral trade with Afghanistan fell sharply in October, plunging 54 percent year-on-year as extended crossing closures along the disputed Durand Line disrupted the movement of goods and stranded thousands of traders.

Official Pakistan data shows that two-way trade dropped from $247 million in October 2024 to just $114 million in October 2025, reflecting one of the steepest monthly declines in recent years.

The fall is largely attributed to Pakistan’s closure of all eight crossings between Afghanistan following clashes on 11 October.

The month-on-month trend also shows a severe slowdown. Bilateral trade slipped 36 percent compared with September, falling from $177 million to $114 million. According to official sources, both exports and imports recorded significant contraction during the period.

During the first four months of the 2025–26 fiscal year, total trade between the two countries declined 21 percent, dropping from $749 million in July–October 2024 to $589 million during the same period this year. Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan slid 27 percent to $330 million, while imports fell 14 percent to $258 million.

The October figures highlight the extent of the disruption. Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan fell 28 percent month-on-month, dropping from $81 million in September to $59 million in October. Imports collapsed 42 percent to $55 million, compared with $96 million a month earlier.

On a year-on-year comparison, exports plunged 55 percent from $130 million to $59 million, while imports dropped 53 percent from $117 million to $55 million. This pushed total trade down to $114 million—almost half of last year’s volume.

The closure of land ports has compounded economic losses on both sides. By early November, the shutdown had lasted 24 days, leaving goods worth millions stuck at key crossings and contributing to estimated losses nearing $200 million.

Officials say the slump reflects not only logistical barriers but also weakened bilateral demand, adding further pressure to an already strained trade relationship.