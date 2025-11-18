Muttaqi accuses international community of double standards in Afghanistan engagement

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has accused the international community and the United Nations of applying double standards in their dealings with Afghanistan.

Speaking at the Fifth Coordination Meeting between sectoral ministries and UN agencies, he said political considerations continue to hinder effective humanitarian support for the Afghan people.

Muttaqi stressed that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is taking “serious and practical steps” to tackle major national challenges, including the return of refugees, treatment of drug addicts, poverty reduction, climate-related disasters, and providing alternative livelihoods for farmers previously dependent on narcotics cultivation.

Despite limited financial resources, he said the government has managed to make progress—but international aid has fallen short of meeting the country’s urgent needs.

He criticized the practice of tying humanitarian assistance to political conditions, arguing that such policies have had “harmful and far-reaching impacts” on Afghan citizens.

He also voiced concern over the structure of UN coordination in the country, saying Afghan officials are often excluded from formal meetings at a time when greater cooperation is needed.

Muttaqi also directed criticism at Pakistan, accusing it of blocking the return of Afghan nationals while simultaneously displacing them from their homes, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

His remarks come as Afghanistan continues to navigate complex regional dynamics and seeks stronger, more consistent international engagement.