Khalilzad criticizes move to relocate Mes Aynak artifacts amid copper mining plans
Former US special envoy for Afghanistan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, has voiced deep concern regarding the Afghan government’s relocation of 1,430 ancient artifacts from the historic Mes Aynak site to Kabul.
Mes Aynak, located in Logar province, is an ancient Buddhist city of immense archaeological significance. Khalilzad has emphasized that there are alternative approaches that could preserve the site while still allowing mining activities to proceed.
Khalilzad voiced concern that the Chinese show little regard for Afghanistan’s cultural heritage. He also expressed doubts about whether the Islamic Emirate is aware of alternative mining methods that could protect the site.
“The alternative options may cost more in the short term, but in the long term, Afghanistan will lose a huge potential for tourism on the scale of Pompeii. An avoidable tragedy!,” Khalilzad wrote on X.
Officials from the Ministry of Information and Culture earlier stated that the purpose of moving the artifacts from the Mes Aynak site’s depot to the central office of archaeology is for cleaning, restoration, preservation, identification, and documentation purposes. After this process, the items will be handed over to the National Museum of Afghanistan for permanent display and protection.
Bayat Foundation to rebuild war-damaged jirga hall in Afghanistan’s Maidan Wardak
The Bayat Foundation has announced that it will reconstruct a public assembly and jirga hall in the Sayedabad district of Maidan Wardak province.
Originally built in 2006, the hall was intended to provide a dedicated space for community gatherings and traditional decision-making forums. However, years of conflict and insecurity left it heavily damaged.
According to Bayat Foundation officials, the restoration of this hall reflects the organization’s continued commitment to supporting community structures and traditional practices such as the jirga.
“In 2006, at the request of the honorable residents of Sayedabad district, the Bayat Foundation inaugurated this jirga hall to help resolve local and tribal issues,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Director of the Bayat Foundation.
“Over the years, the hall was damaged due to insecurity. Now, once again responding to public demand, Mr. Bayat has approved its full reconstruction. We are committed to restoring the facility and making it available to the community so they can address their concerns in a proper setting,” he added.
Local leaders in Maidan Wardak welcomed the announcement to rebuild the jirga hall, describing it as a symbolic and practical step toward restoring normalcy and preserving traditional methods of conflict resolution.
Once completed, the hall is expected to serve as a hub for local governance, tribal discussion, and community decision-making.
The Bayat Foundation has played a prominent role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction and humanitarian relief efforts for more than two decades. Beyond supporting venues for public gatherings, the foundation has been active in building health centers, mosques, and educational facilities, as well as responding to natural disasters and poverty across the country.
In its latest initiative, the foundation has begun drilling a deep-water well near the Islam Qala border. This project aims to provide clean drinking water for Afghan returnees from Iran.
This is in addition to other assistance provided to returning refugees from Iran and Pakistan including food packages, tents and transport.
With more than a million Afghans expected to return from neighboring countries in 2025, humanitarian organizations say expanded efforts like those of the Bayat Foundation will be critical in easing reintegration pressures and preventing further instability.
Saudi charity launches food aid program for Afghan returnees in Herat, plans national expansion
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a large-scale emergency food aid initiative for Afghan families recently repatriated from Iran, beginning in the western province of Herat.
The campaign, which started earlier this week, aims to provide immediate assistance to thousands of vulnerable families grappling with displacement and economic hardship.
According to Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, KSRelief’s field coordinator in Afghanistan, 500 families are receiving food packages daily in Herat, and a total of 5,000 families are expected to benefit in the province during the first phase.
He added that the initiative targets Afghan returnees who have arrived with little or no possessions and are facing acute humanitarian needs.
This effort is focused on the most urgent cases—families that have just crossed the border from Iran and are in desperate need of food and basic supplies, Al-Fadhli said adding that the broader plan is to scale up distribution nationwide, covering all 34 provinces and reaching approximately 60,000 families in total.
Local officials in Herat have welcomed the aid but warned that needs continue to outpace available resources. Adam Khan Saed, head of Herat’s Department of Refugees and Repatriation, said that many returnee families arrive in dire conditions—often having lost their homes, savings, and possessions during forced or voluntary returns from Iran.
Many returnees arrive with nothing but the clothes on their backs, Saed said adding that they need immediate support—food, shelter, and medical care. He said without outside assistance, they simply cannot survive.
Several families interviewed at distribution sites in Herat echoed those concerns, recounting difficult journeys back into Afghanistan after years of living in Iran. Some said they were deported abruptly, while others returned voluntarily due to increasing hardship, discrimination, or fear of crackdowns on undocumented migrants in Iran.
“We lost everything,” said Ahmadullah, a father of four who returned last week. “We had no choice but to come back, but here we have no home, no income. This food package will help us for a few days—but what comes next?”
The aid effort comes amid a surge in returns from Iran and Pakistan, where Afghan migrants—many without legal status—have faced growing pressure to leave. Since late 2023, Iran has accelerated deportations, and many Afghans are leaving voluntarily amid inflation, job losses, and fears of tighter border controls.
The Saudi-led initiative in Herat is part of KSRelief’s expanding humanitarian engagement in Afghanistan, where the center has funded food security, healthcare, and education projects in recent years.
Saudi Arabia has positioned KSRelief as a leading regional donor to Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021, often coordinating with UN agencies and other humanitarian partners.
This latest program marks the first officially organized distribution for Afghan returnees from Iran under KSRelief’s 2025 strategy, and officials hinted that additional rounds of assistance could follow if funding is sustained.
“This is just the beginning,” said Al-Fadhli. “We recognize the scale of the crisis and are working with Afghan authorities and other humanitarian actors to respond swiftly and effectively.”
Authorities in Herat say they are already in talks with KSRelief and other partners to expand aid to remote districts and to help returnees reintegrate through shelter programs, vocational training, and access to schools for children.
As the number of returnees continues to grow, aid workers warn that without sustained and coordinated international assistance, provinces like Herat could face a deepening humanitarian emergency in the months ahead.
Iran executes five Afghan nationals in one month, rights group reports
In July 2024, at least 55 individuals were executed, while the July 2025 figures represent a 74.5% increase, amounting to 41 more executions.
The human rights organization Hengaw has reported that Iranian authorities executed five Afghan nationals in the month of July 2025.
According to the group’s statement released on Sunday (August 3), a total of 96 prisoners were executed in Iran during July, with Afghan citizens among those put to death.
The report highlights a significant surge in executions compared to the same period last year.
In July 2024, at least 55 individuals were executed, while the July 2025 figures represent a 74.5% increase, amounting to 41 more executions.
Hengaw stated that most of those executed last month were convicted of drug-related offenses. However, the organization did not disclose the identities of the Afghan nationals involved, and Iranian authorities have yet to issue any official comment regarding the executions.
Earlier this year, the Iran Human Rights Organization reported in its annual review that at least 80 Afghan citizens were executed in Iran in 2024, raising serious concerns over due process and the treatment of foreign nationals within the Iranian judicial system.
The rising number of executions, particularly of foreign nationals, has drawn renewed criticism from international human rights advocates, who continue to call for greater transparency and accountability in Iran’s judicial procedures.
