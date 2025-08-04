Bayat Foundation to rebuild war-damaged jirga hall in Afghanistan’s Maidan Wardak

The Bayat Foundation has announced that it will reconstruct a public assembly and jirga hall in the Sayedabad district of Maidan Wardak province.

Originally built in 2006, the hall was intended to provide a dedicated space for community gatherings and traditional decision-making forums. However, years of conflict and insecurity left it heavily damaged.

According to Bayat Foundation officials, the restoration of this hall reflects the organization’s continued commitment to supporting community structures and traditional practices such as the jirga.

“In 2006, at the request of the honorable residents of Sayedabad district, the Bayat Foundation inaugurated this jirga hall to help resolve local and tribal issues,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Director of the Bayat Foundation.

“Over the years, the hall was damaged due to insecurity. Now, once again responding to public demand, Mr. Bayat has approved its full reconstruction. We are committed to restoring the facility and making it available to the community so they can address their concerns in a proper setting,” he added.

Local leaders in Maidan Wardak welcomed the announcement to rebuild the jirga hall, describing it as a symbolic and practical step toward restoring normalcy and preserving traditional methods of conflict resolution.

Once completed, the hall is expected to serve as a hub for local governance, tribal discussion, and community decision-making.

The Bayat Foundation has played a prominent role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction and humanitarian relief efforts for more than two decades. Beyond supporting venues for public gatherings, the foundation has been active in building health centers, mosques, and educational facilities, as well as responding to natural disasters and poverty across the country.

In its latest initiative, the foundation has begun drilling a deep-water well near the Islam Qala border. This project aims to provide clean drinking water for Afghan returnees from Iran.

This is in addition to other assistance provided to returning refugees from Iran and Pakistan including food packages, tents and transport.

With more than a million Afghans expected to return from neighboring countries in 2025, humanitarian organizations say expanded efforts like those of the Bayat Foundation will be critical in easing reintegration pressures and preventing further instability.