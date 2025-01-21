Latest News
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials to visit Kabul in hope of finding solutions to disputes
In the hope of settling ongoing disputes, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said he hopes to send a delegation to Afghanistan within two weeks to seek solutions to Pakistan-Afghanistan issues.
“The federal government talked about negotiations with Afghanistan over bilateral issues, but there’s no success. Now, the dialogue with Kabul will be held at the provincial level.
“A delegation of our [KP] government will meet Afghan officials within two weeks,” Gandapur was quoted by Dawn as saying.
He also said that a delegation of tribal elders from the province would also engage with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
He said he was hopeful that the IEA government would cooperate with the KP teams.
Pakistan has continued to blame Afghanistan for allowing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to carry out attacks on KP soil from Afghanistan.
However, the IEA has repeatedly said they will not allow any group to plan or conduct attacks against another country from Afghanistan.
Gandapur meanwhile said he hopes the issues Pakistan has with Afghanistan would be resolved through negotiations.
Latest News
UAE president meets with Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday met with Sirajuddin Haqqani, Afghanistan’s Minister of Interior, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The meeting was held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, and the two sides discussed recent developments in Afghanistan.
They also explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both nations, particularly in development-related areas.
The two officials reviewed efforts to support Afghanistan’s reconstruction and stability, aiming to foster development and prosperity for the Afghan people.
Haqqani hailed cooperation between the UAE and Afghanistan and commended the UAE for its humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated Abdul Haq Wasiq, the General Director of Islamic Emirate’s Intelligence, is accompanying Haqqani.
Latest News
Pakistan, Iran envoys for Afghan affairs discuss changing int’l geo-political situation
Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and Iran's Special Envoy for Kabul and director general for South Asia, Hashem Ashjazade, met on Monday and discussed the fast changing international geo-political situation and regional challenges faced by the two countries, according to Sadiq’s post on X.
Sadiq stated: “We agreed to jointly address these challenges.”
Sadiq is also expected to travel to Russia and China to discuss Afghanistan with officials from those countries.
Meanwhile, experts believe that Afghanistan should maintain reciprocal relations with Pakistan and play an active role in regional affairs.
The Islamic Emirate also believes that Kabul seeks good relations with all neighboring countries and the region, and aims to strengthen its ties with various countries by following an economy-focused policy.
Latest News
Afghan released in prisoner exchange deal with US
The IEA praised the swap as a step toward the “normalization” of ties between the US and Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday confirmed the release of an Afghan, Khan Mohammad, from a US prison in exchange for the release of two American nationals.
According to a statement issued by the IEA, this move followed extensive negotiations with the US.
Khan Mohammad, was detained nearly two decades ago in Nangarhar and later sentenced to life imprisonment by a US court. He had been serving his sentence in California.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers this exchange as a good example of resolving issues through dialogue, and is particularly grateful to the fraternal State of Qatar for its effective role in this regard,” the statement read.
The IEA praised the swap as a step toward the “normalization” of ties between the US and Afghanistan.
AP meanwhile reported that the freed Afghan had been imprisoned for life on drug trafficking and terrorism charges.
The deal came as former president Joe Biden, who oversaw the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, handed power over to returning President Donald Trump.
AP reported that the family of Ryan Corbett, one American held in Afghanistan, confirmed he had been released.
Corbett was arrested in Afghanistan in August 2022 while on a business trip.
Before Biden left office, his administration had been trying to work out a deal to free Corbett as well as George Glezmann and Mahmood Habibi in exchange for Muhammad Rahim, one of the remaining detainees at Guantanamo Bay.
Glezmann, an airline mechanic from Atlanta, was taken by the IEA’s intelligence services in December 2022 while traveling through the country. Habibi, an Afghan American businessman went missing in 2022.
The IEA has denied that it has Habibi.
It wasn’t immediately clear if either of the two men was the other released. Officials in Washington did not respond to AP’s requests for comment early Tuesday.
UAE president meets with Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials to visit Kabul in hope of finding solutions to disputes
Pakistan, Iran envoys for Afghan affairs discuss changing int’l geo-political situation
Afghan released in prisoner exchange deal with US
Dubai Capitals snap Desert Vipers’ winning streak in six-wicket triumph
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
Russia is using bitcoin in foreign trade, finance minister says
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
ICC announces schedule for 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
Tahawol: Trump’s remarks on military equipment in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Trump’s comments on military equipment in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas discussed
Tahawol: Trump adviser’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Approval of ceasefire accord by Israeli cabinet discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistani politician Rehman says his country cannot afford war with Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu’s office says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden: History will reflect that withdrawal from Afghanistan was right thing to do
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan to 14 years in land graft case
-
Regional1 day ago
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
-
Sport4 days ago
Pollard becomes 2nd cricketer after Gayle to hit over 900 sixes in T20s
-
World3 days ago
Israeli cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire accord, due to take effect Sunday
-
Regional4 days ago
Iraq wants Iran-backed factions to lay down weapons, foreign minister says