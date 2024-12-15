Sport
Lanka T10: Galle Marvels co-owner arrested on match-fixing charges
Prem Thakkur, the co-owner of Lanka T10 franchise Galle Marvels, was arrested on match-fixing charges on December 13, just days after the inaugural event was launched.
Lanka T10 Super League officials have said they will “extend full cooperation to the authorities” after Thakkur’s arrest.
According to a report published on ESPNcricinfo on Friday, Thakkur, an Indian national, was arrested on Thursday and appeared in Colombo Magistrate's Court on Friday. It is believed that he has been remanded until December 16.
He was arrested at a hotel in Kandy, where the Lanka T10 tournament is underway.
Several players, including Sri Lankan and West Indian cricketers, accused Thakkar of attempting to involve them in match-fixing.
The players, who rejected Thakkar's offers, reported the incident to the anti-corruption unit.
Lanka T10 tournament director Samantha Dodanwela confirmed that the tournament "will go ahead as scheduled".
TTen Global League and IPG, the consortium partners, released a statement saying: "We strictly maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in cricket. We are fully committed to upholding the integrity of the sport and will provide complete cooperation to the authorities in the ongoing investigation.
"The league management is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of all players and officials while ensuring the seamless operation of the event."
Lanka T10 is in full swing currently and can be viewed live on Ariana Television.
Sunday, December 15, is Day 5 of the event. While rain has washed out a number of games over the past few days, Sunday’s forecast predicts sunshine.
In the first match of the day, Hambantota Bangla Tigers (HBT) will take on the Kandy Bolts (KB). This match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele Sri Lanka and broadcast live from 2pm.
Afghanistan’s Gulbaddin Naib fined 15% of match fee for dissent
Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib was fined 15% of his match fee for protesting against the umpire's decision in the second T20I match against Zimbabwe in Harare, the International Cricket Council said on Saturday.
The violation occurred in the 11th over of Zimbabwe's batting innings when the umpire rejected an lbw appeal against Tashinga Musekiwa off captain Rashid Khan's bowling. "Naib displayed dissent by bowing in a mock prayer and requesting a review, despite DRS not being available in the match," ICC said.
Naib received one demerit point on his disciplinary record, which constitutes his first violation within a 24-month timeframe.
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in second match of T20I
Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by 50 runs in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on December 13, Friday.
Zimbabwe won the first T20I by 4 wickets but the visitors made a stunning comeback to level the three-match series at 1-1. The series decider will be played on December 14, Saturday.
Afghanistan opted to bat first in the second T20I but the decision backfired quickly as Gwandu removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz on 11 runs in the fourth over of the powerplay while Muzarbani dismissed Sediqullah Atal on 19 runs in the next over.
Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai stitched a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Rasooli 58 runs off 42 balls. He smacked six boundaries and one maximum during his sensational knock. Azmatullah also scored 28 runs off 23 balls. Gulbadin Naib also amassed an unbeaten 26 runs off 21 balls as Afghanistan scored 153 in 20 overs.
Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan shine with the ball
Chasing the target of 154 runs, Zimbabwe got off to a poor start as Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah removed Marumani and Myers cheaply in the powerplay. Brian Bennet scored 27 runs off 26 balls but the middle order failed to make any contribution with the bat in the run chase.
Naveen Ul Haq (3/19), Rashid Khan (3/20), and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/30) put on a terrific bowling effort to help Afghan players beat Zimbabwe by 50 runs and draw level the three-match T20I series 1-1
Skipper Sikandar Raza scored 35 runs off 30 balls but Afghani bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals to put pressure on the hosts. Naveen-ul-Haq completed a significant milestone by taking his 250th T20 wicket in the shortest format. Zimbabwe bowled out for 103 runs in the 17.4 overs. Rashid and Naveen took three wickets each while Mujeeb Ur Rahman also picked up two wickets. Omarzai and Fareed Ahmed also took one wicket each.
Lanka T10: Jaffna Titans’ skipper advocates for format to expand globally
With the much-anticipated Lanka T10 Super League 2024 in full swing, Jaffna Titans’ all-rounder David Wiese voiced his belief this week that the T10 format serves as a crucial tool for players wanting to hone their skills.
Wiese said: "In any format, particularly in T10, bowlers face a very slim margin for error. It's vital to master your skills as any misstep can be costly. T10 absolutely aids players in honing their abilities."
He went on to say that there is “certainly a space for T10, especially in terms of reaching emerging markets. It represents a fantastic opportunity to expand cricket’s footprint in those regions.
“However, I must say that as the game shortens, it can sometimes lead to one-side affairs, where a single player can swing the tide of the match," he noted.
He did say that despite the excitement of T10s, he believes there is a distinct value in longer formats.
“They reflect the essence of the game, and I trust players will continue to prioritize formats like T20s, ODIs, and Tests. However, it’s undeniable that T10 is catching on swiftly," he said.
Wiese also expressed his joy at participating in the tournament and commended fans in Sri Lanka for their enthusiasm.
"It's incredible to be back in Sri Lanka. The tournament's successful start is encouraging, and the turnout has been impressive.”
Sri Lanka is the latest country to launch a T10 league, having witnessed the growing popularity of the event around the world.
Earlier this month, the Abu Dhabi T10 League wrapped up its 8th season.
As with other T10 leagues, the fast-paced tournament brought together some of the big names in international cricket.
Lanka T10 is no different, and for its launch event teams snapped up seven Afghan players.
They feature in four teams.
Najibullah Zadran is playing for Colombo Jaguars; and left-arm spinner Hamza Hotak is in Kandy Bolts’ lineup.
Nuwara Eliya Kings snapped up two Afghans, Zubaid Akbari; and right-arm pacer Aftab Alam.
Hambantota Banga Tigers in turn have three players from Afghanistan in their squad.
They are Hazratullah Zazai, who famously hit 162 off 62 balls, the highest in a T20I, in Dehradun in February 2019 against Ireland; Karim Janat, the younger brother of Asghar Afghan; and one of the country’s most celebrated batsmen, Mohammad Shahzad.
Lanka T10 Watch Live
Cricket fans across the country can tune in to Ariana Television from 2pm Friday, December 13, to watch the event live.
The league will wrap up on December 19.
