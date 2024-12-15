Lanka T10: Galle Marvels co-owner arrested on match-fixing charges

Prem Thakkur, the co-owner of Lanka T10 franchise Galle Marvels, was arrested on match-fixing charges on December 13, just days after the inaugural event was launched.

Lanka T10 Super League officials have said they will “extend full cooperation to the authorities” after Thakkur’s arrest.

According to a report published on ESPNcricinfo on Friday, Thakkur, an Indian national, was arrested on Thursday and appeared in Colombo Magistrate's Court on Friday. It is believed that he has been remanded until December 16.

He was arrested at a hotel in Kandy, where the Lanka T10 tournament is underway.

Several players, including Sri Lankan and West Indian cricketers, accused Thakkar of attempting to involve them in match-fixing.

The players, who rejected Thakkar's offers, reported the incident to the anti-corruption unit.

Lanka T10 tournament director Samantha Dodanwela confirmed that the tournament "will go ahead as scheduled".

TTen Global League and IPG, the consortium partners, released a statement saying: "We strictly maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in cricket. We are fully committed to upholding the integrity of the sport and will provide complete cooperation to the authorities in the ongoing investigation.

"The league management is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of all players and officials while ensuring the seamless operation of the event."

Lanka T10 is in full swing currently and can be viewed live on Ariana Television.

Sunday, December 15, is Day 5 of the event. While rain has washed out a number of games over the past few days, Sunday’s forecast predicts sunshine.

In the first match of the day, Hambantota Bangla Tigers (HBT) will take on the Kandy Bolts (KB). This match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele Sri Lanka and broadcast live from 2pm.